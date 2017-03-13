How to make the most out of being a journalism intern

Internships are widely derided as being a source of exploitation and way of ensuring only those who can afford to work for free get into journalism.

But I think that if done well, work experience is a boon for aspiring journalists and an equal trade whereby free labour is exchanged for invaluable mentoring.

If anything, interns should pay the publications (or at least provide the editor with a bottle of whisky, as one student on work experience did for me once).

To help the next generation of journalists make the most out of internships City University in London has teamed up with The Journalists’ Charity to host an event called How to be an Intern.

The panellists are Helen Lewis from the New Statesman, Mirror managing editor Aidan McGurran, Hearst content director Louise Court, journalism student Georgia Edkins and head of journalism at City University Suzanne Franks.

The event starts at 6pm, on Thursday, 16 March, followed by networking drinks. Those attending are invited to make a donation of £5 to the Journalists’ Charity. Sign up here.

Here are my internship tips.

For employers: