March 29, 2017

How the UK papers covered historic signing of Article 50 letter starting Brexit

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The signing of the Article 50 letter that will trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union has dominated UK media front pages today.

The Times, Mirror, Express, FT and Telegraph all used a picture of Prime Minister Theresa May signing the letter in the cabinet room at Number 10.

Timeline

The Times ran the image with the headline: “The eyes of history are watching,” a reference both to the historic implications of the letter and a portrait of Great Britain’s first Prime Minister, Sir Robert Walpole, that can be seen hanging on the wall behind May.

The Guardian and i newspapers used a map of Europe that shows Britain being cut out of the picture.

The Sun headlined its coverage “Dover & out” with the words running across the White Cliffs of Dover.

The Daily Mail used one word: “Freedom” as it combined its Article 50 coverage with news that Marine A is soon to be released from military prison.

Only the Star did not run Brexit as the main story on its front page, opting instead to splash on an image of David Beckham in make-up for a new film.

How UK newspapers reported the signing of the Article 50 letter:

