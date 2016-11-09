'House of horrors' - Donald Trump's shock US election victory in newspaper front pages

Associated Press declared the US presidential election for Donald Trump at 7.33am UK time – too late for any of the UK national newspaper print editions.

He crossed the finish line of 270 electoral college seats by taking Wisconsin.

The Times and Guardian managed to reflect Trump’s likely victory at the end of their print runs with changes made at 5.30am and 5am respectively.

US national newspaper front pages did today reflect the surprise Trump victory. Here are a selection:

The few remaining UK evening newspapers were also able to carry the momentous news today: