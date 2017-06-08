A bogus Twitter account posing as a BBC journalist posted fake news about people being turned away and intimidated at UK polling stations today.

The hoax account, using the name Elliot Mecklenburg, had a screenshot of the BBC News logo as its cover photo and adopted the username @BBCElliotMeck to appear as though the account of a legitimate reporter.

The fraud was spotted by PA social media journalist Alastair Reid, who pointed out in a tweet that the account was created this month and used a stock picture of an unknown man as its profile picture – both giveaway signs of a fake account.

He said: “Already seeing quite a few dodgy-looking Twitter accounts trying to spread stories of problems at polling stations today #GeneralElection.”

Reid said of the hoax tweeter: “This is basically fake account 101:

Reverse image search profile pic

Search for the name

Check the join date

Check for other reports.”

The account tweeted fake reports of minorities being intimidated at polling booths in the West Midlands, and a woman in Scotland being turned away from a polling station due to a lack of disabled access.

One tweet read: “UKIP/EDL types intimidating women and minorities outside polling station in Walsall. Trying to confirm. #GeneralElection17 #Vote2017.”

Within 15 minutes of Reid’s tweet highlighting the account, Twitter had suspended it.

Press Gazette was told the BBC had no comment on the matter.