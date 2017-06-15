All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 15, 2017

'Hell On Earth': London tower fire disaster dominates national newspaper front pages

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Coverage of the tower block blaze in west London, which has so far claimed the lives of 12 people, has dominated newspaper front pages today.

Many splashed with a picture of the entire block of flats engulfed by flames, taken by Evening Standard staff photographer Jeremy Selwyn.

He told Press Gazette the image “would stick in my mind”, adding: “I have covered Lockerbie and the Troubles and Bosnia and various wars over the years. They are all bad, but this is one of the worst because it was such devastation.”

The Express ran with the headline: “High-rise horror,” the Star, Mirror and Standard second edition front page were headlined: “Death Trap” while the Metro ran with: “Hell On Earth”.

The Sun, Telegraph, i and Guardian focused on concerns over fire safety at Grenfell Tower that had seemingly been raised prior to the disaster.

The Oldham Evening Chronicle was reported to be the first regional newspaper to run pictures of the blaze yesterday.

Chronicle managing editor David Whaley told HTFP: “Whilst we are first and foremost a local newspaper and lead on local issues most of the time, the breaking-news nature of the London blaze and its seriousness very quickly promoted the story up our news agenda.”

No related posts.

National newspaper front pages today:

 

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two + 12 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Photographer behind Evening Standard's front page image of London tower block inferno says flats 'went up in front of my eyes' Photographer behind Evening Standard's front page image of London tower block inferno says flats 'went up in front of my eyes'
  2. Murdoch MacLennan replaced as Telegraph Media Group chief executive after 13 years in role Murdoch MacLennan replaced as Telegraph Media Group chief executive after 13 years in role
  3. Time Inc cuts 300 staff globally in bid to 'return to growth' with London-based workers reported to be hardest hit Time Inc cuts 300 staff globally in bid to 'return to growth' with London-based workers reported to be hardest hit
  4. How daily newspaper readers voted by title in the 2017 general election How daily newspaper readers voted by title in the 2017 general election
  5. Political journalists reflect on failure to accurately call general election result - 'I got it badly wrong' Political journalists reflect on failure to accurately call general election result - 'I got it badly wrong'

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE