January 19, 2007

Helen Johnston appointed editor of Now

By Press Gazette Twitter

IPC Media has poached New Woman editor Helen Johnston to edit Now, its celebrity weekly magazine.

Johnston joined New Woman in November 2005, and was previously features director in the launch team behind Grazia. She spent almost three years as editor of Bliss, and has also worked on Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

IPC Connect managing director Evelyn Webster said: “Now is a huge brand, and we needed an editor with huge talent, dynamism and experience to carry it forward. I’m delighted Helen has agreed to take on the role. Her understanding of the UK women’s market, across both monthlies and weeklies, makes her simply the ideal candidate to lead the fantastic Now editorial team into its star-studded future.”

Johnston said: “I am delighted and honoured to be taking over the helm of Now, the first of the modern celebrity weeklies. I’m looking forward to joining IPC Connect at such an exciting time and working with Now’s editorial team to keep a magazine I love at the top of its game. I can’t wait to get started!”

 

