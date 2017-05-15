All Sections

May 15, 2017

Mag giant Hearst in move to 'vibrant' and 'high spec' new London HQ in Leicester Square

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Magazine publisher Hearst UK is combining its two London offices in a move to new headquarters in Leicester Square.

The Good Housekeeping and Cosmopolitan publisher will relocate from its offices in Soho, central London, to its new home at LSQ London, Panton Street (pictured), next summer where it will occupy five floors.

Timeline

A spokesperson said: “The move will bring Hearst’s London business under one roof for the first time to create a future-facing, highly collaborative and creative work environment.”

The building is being “bespoke fit” for Hearst, including “brand new modernised facilities for employees and first rate technology specifications”, they added.

James Wildman, president and chief executive of Hearst UK, said: “We are extremely proud of Hearst’s new UK headquarters.

“We believe a long term commitment to London’s West End is paramount to retaining and attracting the very best talent, as well as keeping us in close proximity to our commercial partners.

“LSQ London will provide a contemporary and vibrant space for our staff to enjoy and will help cultivate an even more joined up, creative culture.

“Its high-specification facilities offer a fabulous platform for growth and digital acceleration, and will truly reflect the modern media company that Hearst is today.”

