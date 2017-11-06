Hearst UK appoints executive editor of Prima to group editorial director role

Hearst UK has appointed the executive editor of Prima, Gaby Huddart, to the role of acting group editorial director.

Huddart is now responsible for the lifestyle magazines Prima, Good Housekeeping and Red.

Huddart has been executive editor of Prima for four years where Hearst UK say she has “achieved strong results – namely growing market share and increasing profitability”.

Before her editorship of Prima, Huddart was the deputy editor of Woman & Home for six years.

In a statement, Hearst UK said Huddart had “created the blueprint for prima.co.uk alongside drawing up a digital strategy for the brand, launching it on social media platforms and creating and producing video concepts”.

The move comes four months after Hearst revealed plans to “streamline” its UK lifestyle and homes magazines with 40 jobs to go.

The latest ABC figures showed that Prima sales fell by 6.7 per cent year-on-year. However, the magazine did boast an impressive total circulation of more than 240,000 copies.

Huddart will begin her new job on January 1st 2018.