
September 21, 2011

Hearst Magazines unveils senior publishing team

By Press Gazette Twitter

Hearst Magazines UK has announced the line-up of its new senior publishing team.

The company was formed in August after Hearst Corporation acquired the international magazine portfolio of French media group Lagardere, including UK publisher Hachette Filipacchi, in a â‚¬651m (£574m) deal.

The deal merged Hachette Filipacchi with Hearst’s UK arm National Magazines, and was rebranded Hearst Magazines UK.

Today it announced the appointed of an acting chief operating officer, digital strategy director and five group publishing directors covering digital, luxury, lifestyle, young women’s, weeklies and its joint venture NatMag-Rodale.

The new appointments are:

  • Anna Jones has been appointed acting chief operating officer, reporting to chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine. Jones, who was formerly digital and strategy director at Hachette Filipacchi UK, will take overall responsibility for the publishing operation of the business.
  • Meribeth Parker will lead the luxury group comprising Elle, Elle Decoration, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar and Red. Parker, who was previously group publishing director for NatMag’s young women’s group, will be supported by publisher Nadia Dawson.
  • Judith Secombe will lead the lifestyle group comprising Coast, Country Living, Good Housekeeping, House Beautiful, Prima, Prima Baby, Psychologies and You & Your Wedding. Secombe, who was previously director of sales at Hachette Filipacchi UK, will be supported by publishing director Steven Seaton.
  • Ella Dolphin joined the company from Bauer Consumer Media this week to lead the young women’s group comprising Cosmopolitan, Company and Zest. She was previously the publisher of Grazia.
  • Alun Williams continues as group publishing director of Hearst Magazines’s joint venture NatMag-Rodale.
  • The company said it will appoint a new group publishing director for weeklies – comprising All About Soap, Best, Inside Soap, Real People and Reveal – ‘in due course”. In the meantime Anna Jones will continue to lead the weeklies group on an interim basis. Grace Stewart has been appointed publisher.
  • Rebecca Miskin has been appointed digital strategy director.
  • Kevin Hand, the former chairman of Hachette Filipacchi UK, will remain with Hearst Magazines UK as an adviser.


Comments

1 thought on “Hearst Magazines unveils senior publishing team”

  1. Pingback: Hearst Magazines appoint Trinity Mirror’s James Wildman as president and chief executive – Press Gazette

Tindle increases stake in Johnston Press: 'Newspapers are undervalued'
