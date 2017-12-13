All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 13, 2017

Hearst editorial director Sarah Bailey leaving publisher to join Porter magazine

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Hearst editorial director Sarah Bailey is to leave the magazine publisher at the end of this year to become executive brand editor at Porter magazine.

Bailey has already stepped down as editor of monthly women’s lifestyle magazine Red after nearly five years at the helm and is replaced by former deputy editor Sarah Tomczak as executive editor.

Bailey was appointed editorial director of the “lifestyle group” at Hearst, which includes the Good Housekeeping, Prima and Red titles, in July.

Her appointment came as Hearst made up to 40 staff redundant, both editorial and commercial, in a restructuring  of its lifestyle and homes titles.

Gaby Huddart, executive editor of Prima and Celebrity Director, is to take on the role of acting group editorial director from 1 January next year with responsibility for the lifestyle group titles.

Bi-monthly fashion magazine Porter is published by online fashion retailer Net-A-Porter and edited by Lucy Yeomans.

Bailey spent nearly 10 years at Harper’s Bazaar in New York and London, where she served as deputy editor to Yeomans who was then editor of the UK title.

“I am thrilled to join Net-A-Porter and to be working with Lucy Yeomans again,” said Bailey.

“I have admired Porter since its launch, and I feel very excited to be able to bring my experience to this beautiful, intelligent, shoppable magazine –  and to work closely with Lucy to grow the scope of this sumptuous, modern, super-compelling brand.”

Yeomans said: “Throughout her career, Sarah has demonstrated an excellent understanding of the international, stylish and well-informed woman.

“And her experience and authority in the fashion and beauty industries, not to mention her consummate leadership skills, will be a great asset to our already stellar team.

“Her strong relationships on both sides of the Atlantic will allow us to be even more ambitious editorially and take the Porter brand to greater heights. I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three + 18 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Sky News included in sale of Sky to Disney as part of multi-billion dollar deal with 21st Century Fox Sky News included in sale of Sky to Disney as part of multi-billion dollar deal with 21st Century Fox
  2. First robot-written stories from Press Association make it into print in 'world-first' for journalism industry First robot-written stories from Press Association make it into print in 'world-first' for journalism industry
  3. Channel 4 News Factcheck team dismisses claims of 'nefarious media conspiracy' against Corbyn in lack of peace prize coverage Channel 4 News Factcheck team dismisses claims of 'nefarious media conspiracy' against Corbyn in lack of peace prize coverage
  4. News UK, Johnston Press and FT among publishers given millions by Google news innovation fund News UK, Johnston Press and FT among publishers given millions by Google news innovation fund
  5. Government decision on press regulation looks set to be delayed by intervention from Sir Brian Leveson Government decision on press regulation looks set to be delayed by intervention from Sir Brian Leveson

Latest Jobs

Oldham Chronicle owners launch lifestyle magazine while South Wales Argus targets local businesses with new title
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE