Hearst editorial director Sarah Bailey leaving publisher to join Porter magazine

Hearst editorial director Sarah Bailey is to leave the magazine publisher at the end of this year to become executive brand editor at Porter magazine.

Bailey has already stepped down as editor of monthly women’s lifestyle magazine Red after nearly five years at the helm and is replaced by former deputy editor Sarah Tomczak as executive editor.

Bailey was appointed editorial director of the “lifestyle group” at Hearst, which includes the Good Housekeeping, Prima and Red titles, in July.

Her appointment came as Hearst made up to 40 staff redundant, both editorial and commercial, in a restructuring of its lifestyle and homes titles.

Gaby Huddart, executive editor of Prima and Celebrity Director, is to take on the role of acting group editorial director from 1 January next year with responsibility for the lifestyle group titles.

Bi-monthly fashion magazine Porter is published by online fashion retailer Net-A-Porter and edited by Lucy Yeomans.

Bailey spent nearly 10 years at Harper’s Bazaar in New York and London, where she served as deputy editor to Yeomans who was then editor of the UK title.

“I am thrilled to join Net-A-Porter and to be working with Lucy Yeomans again,” said Bailey.

“I have admired Porter since its launch, and I feel very excited to be able to bring my experience to this beautiful, intelligent, shoppable magazine – and to work closely with Lucy to grow the scope of this sumptuous, modern, super-compelling brand.”

Yeomans said: “Throughout her career, Sarah has demonstrated an excellent understanding of the international, stylish and well-informed woman.

“And her experience and authority in the fashion and beauty industries, not to mention her consummate leadership skills, will be a great asset to our already stellar team.

“Her strong relationships on both sides of the Atlantic will allow us to be even more ambitious editorially and take the Porter brand to greater heights. I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”