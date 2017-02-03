Hannah Thaxter appointed editor of Yorkshire Evening Post after impressing with 'passion' for title's development

Hannah Thaxter has been appointed editor of the Yorkshire Evening Post after impressing Yorkshire Post boss James Mitchinson.

In an email to staff, Mitchinson said he had planned to replace former Evening Post editor Nicola Furbisher with a “deputy-level leader” while he took on editing duties at the title alongside the Post, both of which are published by Johnston Press.

But, he said: “Such was the quality of Hannah’s application, and the breadth of ideas and passion she has for the title’s development that she gave me little option but to place my faith in her as editor.”

Thaxter’s promotion from her role as community content editor for Johnston Press’s Yorkshire publishing unit will see Kath Finlay step into the post on an interim basis.

Ian Day has also been promoted to deputy editor of both the Yorkshire Post and the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Mitchinson said of Day: “His understanding [of the two titles] coupled with his ability to edit the titles to an exemplary standard, have been key to my being able to get to know this behemoth of a publishing unit, making strategic operational adjustments during the course of the last 12 months that protect and enable our priority titles.”

The new roles come into effect as of Monday.

In its latest trading update, Johnston Press has warned of “severe headwinds” facing news publishing as it revealed revenue down 14 per cent on a like for like basis in 2016.

Picture: Tony Johnson/Johnston Press