All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 27, 2017

Gulf News editor Francis Matthew pleads not guilty to murder of wife in Dubai

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

The British editor-at-large of a prominent English-language newspaper in Dubai has pleaded not guilty to a premeditated murder charge over the death of his wife.

Gulf News editor Francis Matthew is accused of killing his 62-year-old wife Jane with a hammer after an argument.

The 61-year-old wore white prison-style clothes to the brief hearing in a Dubai courtroom on Wednesday. He looked thin and sombre.

Dubai police said they were called to Matthew’s home on July 3, where they found his wife dead.

Officers said Matthew initially said his wife had been assaulted by robbers, but later confessed to the killing.

Matthew and his wife were prominent members of the United Arab Emirates’ large British expatriate population.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 − eight =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC says Kuenssberg will not speak at Tory conference after Canary story suggesting otherwise BBC says Kuenssberg will not speak at Tory conference after Canary story suggesting otherwise
  2. Final editor of Bedfordshire on Sunday publishes full version of editorial attacking Trinity Mirror cutbacks Final editor of Bedfordshire on Sunday publishes full version of editorial attacking Trinity Mirror cutbacks
  3. Jeremy Corbyn goads Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre saying British people saw through paper's 14-page attack on Labour Jeremy Corbyn goads Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre saying British people saw through paper's 14-page attack on Labour
  4. Press regulator Impress bans own chief executive from dealing with major Fleet Street publishers after anti-press tweets Press regulator Impress bans own chief executive from dealing with major Fleet Street publishers after anti-press tweets
  5. Johnston Press to launch new weekend edition of i newspaper with more feature articles Johnston Press to launch new weekend edition of i newspaper with more feature articles

Latest Jobs

Twitter trials doubling of the 140-character limit for all languages bar Japanese, Chinese and Korean
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE