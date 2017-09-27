Gulf News editor Francis Matthew pleads not guilty to murder of wife in Dubai

The British editor-at-large of a prominent English-language newspaper in Dubai has pleaded not guilty to a premeditated murder charge over the death of his wife.

Gulf News editor Francis Matthew is accused of killing his 62-year-old wife Jane with a hammer after an argument.

The 61-year-old wore white prison-style clothes to the brief hearing in a Dubai courtroom on Wednesday. He looked thin and sombre.

Dubai police said they were called to Matthew’s home on July 3, where they found his wife dead.

Officers said Matthew initially said his wife had been assaulted by robbers, but later confessed to the killing.

Matthew and his wife were prominent members of the United Arab Emirates’ large British expatriate population.