All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 23, 2017

Gulf media crackdown: Bahrain closes down nation's 'only independent newspaper' Al-Wasat

By Gursimran Hans Twitter

Amidst increasing restrictions on the press in the Gulf nation, authorities in Bahrain have shut down Al-Wasat, the country’s only independent newspaper, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reports.

HRW quoted a Government statement claiming Al-Wasat had “created discord and damaged Bahrain’s relations with other countries”.

HRW then cited the fact the paper, based in the city of Manama, had reported a rural uprising in al-Hoceima, Morocco and expressed sympathy for protestors.

Bahrain is ranked 164 out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index, behind countries such as Russia, Libya and Turkey.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported in May that several Bahraini journalists who worked for foreign media organisations such as Associated Press and France 24 had been denied accreditation.

According to the CPJ, several Bahraini journalists have been detained in Jaw Prison. These include Ahmed Humaidan, who whilst covering an attack on a police station in December 2012, was arrested for participating in the attack. He is said to be serving a ten-year prison term.

The founder of Al-Wasat, Karim Fakhwari was detained in April 2011 for “deliberate news fabrication and falsification,” a week later he died in custody – the CPJ reports.

HRW’s deputy Middle East director Joe Stork said in a statement: “Shutting down Al Wasat is a prime example of Bahraini authorities’ complete intolerance of any kind of independent expression.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nine + six =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian
  2. Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview
  3. Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era
  4. Comment: If Welsh Assembly thinks hiring team of journalists is answer to democratic deficit, they are mistaken Comment: If Welsh Assembly thinks hiring team of journalists is answer to democratic deficit, they are mistaken
  5. UK magazine giant Time Inc puts 111 journalists at risk of redundancy UK magazine giant Time Inc puts 111 journalists at risk of redundancy

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE