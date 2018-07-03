All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 3, 2018

Guido Fawkes news editor Alex Wickham to join Buzzfeed UK politics team

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Alex Wickham, news editor of political blog Guido Fawkes, has been appointed senior political correspondent at Buzzfeed UK.

Wickham, also a GQ columnist, will join Buzzfeed’s politics team in September, it was announced today.

A Buzzfeed UK spokesperson said he will be “bringing his proven track record of getting agenda-setting scoops to BuzzFeed”.

Wickham, who is also known as Wiki Guido, tweeted: “After six great years at Guido Fawkes, hugely excited to be joining Buzzfeed UK in September. Runners and riders for a new Twitter handle welcome…”

Wickham will work in the politics team alongside reporter Hannah Al-Othman, senior UK political correspondent Alex Spence, and senior political correspondent Emily Ashton.

Buzzfeed UK head of news Stuart Millar said on Twitter he was “very excited” by the appointment.

Wickham was named among the UK’s top 30 young journalists at the MHP 30 To Watch Awards in May this year, taking home the top politics prize.

Politico today described him as “one of the lobby’s best-connected journos within Tory circles”.

Wickham has previously written for GQ and The Spectator Life magazine.

He joins Buzzfeed after political editor Jim Waterson’s recent departure after five years to become media editor at the Guardian.

After Waterson announced his departure, Ladbrokes opened bets on the next Buzzfeed political editor putting Wickham at odds of 20/1.

Picture: MHP Communications/Buzzfeed

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. PM presenter Eddie Mair leaving BBC after 30 years to join LBC talk radio PM presenter Eddie Mair leaving BBC after 30 years to join LBC talk radio
  2. ITV seen as best quality local news source ahead of BBC and regional newspapers, new Ofcom data shows
  3. Pair lose 'right to be forgotten' over murder conviction as human rights court rules in favour of public's right to access archived news Pair lose 'right to be forgotten' over murder conviction as human rights court rules in favour of public's right to access archived news
  4. Paul Dacre sells £244,000 worth of DMGT shares ahead of stepping down as Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre sells £244,000 worth of DMGT shares ahead of stepping down as Daily Mail editor
  5. Evening Standard announces loss of £10m but digital-only Independent almost doubles profits, new figures show Evening Standard announces loss of £10m but digital-only Independent almost doubles profits, new figures show

Latest Jobs

Sun on Sunday failure to include Rebekah Vardy's ex-husband's denial of her claim he made her sell kiss-and-tell story to newspaper was breach of code, rules IPSO
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE