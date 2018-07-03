Guido Fawkes news editor Alex Wickham to join Buzzfeed UK politics team

Alex Wickham, news editor of political blog Guido Fawkes, has been appointed senior political correspondent at Buzzfeed UK.

Wickham, also a GQ columnist, will join Buzzfeed’s politics team in September, it was announced today.

A Buzzfeed UK spokesperson said he will be “bringing his proven track record of getting agenda-setting scoops to BuzzFeed”.

Wickham, who is also known as Wiki Guido, tweeted: “After six great years at Guido Fawkes, hugely excited to be joining Buzzfeed UK in September. Runners and riders for a new Twitter handle welcome…”

Wickham will work in the politics team alongside reporter Hannah Al-Othman, senior UK political correspondent Alex Spence, and senior political correspondent Emily Ashton.

Buzzfeed UK head of news Stuart Millar said on Twitter he was “very excited” by the appointment.

Wickham was named among the UK’s top 30 young journalists at the MHP 30 To Watch Awards in May this year, taking home the top politics prize.

Politico today described him as “one of the lobby’s best-connected journos within Tory circles”.

Wickham has previously written for GQ and The Spectator Life magazine.

He joins Buzzfeed after political editor Jim Waterson’s recent departure after five years to become media editor at the Guardian.

After Waterson announced his departure, Ladbrokes opened bets on the next Buzzfeed political editor putting Wickham at odds of 20/1.

Picture: MHP Communications/Buzzfeed