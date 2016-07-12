All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 12, 2016

Guido Fawkes: We beat BBC's Kuenssberg to Leadsom quitting news by three minutes

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The BBC’s claim that it was first to report news of Andrea Leadsom’s withdrawal from the contest to become Tory leader and Britain’s next Prime Minister has been labelled “demonstrably untrue”.

Political website Guido Fawkes has claimed the scoop after showing it tweeted the news three minutes before BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Timeline

The tweet from Guido Fawkes
The tweet from Guido Fawkes
The tweet from Laura Kuenssberg
The tweet from Laura Kuenssberg

Following Leadsom’s announcement yesterday, which led to Theresa May taking the top job, the BBC has written a Twitter post claiming it was Kuenssberg, who tweets at @bbclaurak, who broke the story.

Linking to a series of tweets from Kuenssberg, the BBC News (UK) Twitter account said: “Anatomy of a political scoop – how @bbclaurak broke news of @andrealeadsom’s #ToryLeadership exit.”

BBC political scoop Leadsom tweet

In response, Media Guido, the website’s media news arm, said in a blog post: “Laura Kuenssberg follows Guido on Twitter.

“Her tweet was by definition not a scoop – as over 200,000 followers of Guido’s Twitter feed know.

“Lobby hacks were already furiously re-tweeting Guido before Laura followed up three minutes later. So this bit of bragging from BBC News is just demonstrably untrue.”

The BBC has declined to comment.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

4 thoughts on “Guido Fawkes: We beat BBC's Kuenssberg to Leadsom quitting news by three minutes”

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + 15 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Opening of inquest into deaths of London Bridge terrorists goes unreported as journalists not informed Opening of inquest into deaths of London Bridge terrorists goes unreported as journalists not informed
  2. Mail Online apologises over initial Finsbury Park mosque attack headline which referenced 'hate cleric Abu Hamza' Mail Online apologises over initial Finsbury Park mosque attack headline which referenced 'hate cleric Abu Hamza'
  3. Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit
  4. NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online
  5. Al Jazeera English chief says Saudi-led ultimatum is most serious threat channel has faced Al Jazeera English chief says Saudi-led ultimatum is most serious threat channel has faced

Latest Jobs

BBC boosted PR and marketing spend whilst cutting hundreds of millions from overall budget
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE