Guardian's Marina O'Loughlin is successor to AA Gill as Sunday Times restaurant critic

The Sunday Times has announced that The Guardian’s Marina O’Loughlin will step into AA Gill’s shoes as its new restaurant critic.

O’Loughlin has been restaurant critic of The Guardian for five years and previously spent six years writing for Metro.

Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens said: “I have long been a fan of Marina’s reviews. She has a unique style and sense of fun. She will be a bright star in The Sunday Times’s galaxy of talent.”

Sunday Times magazine editor Eleanor Mills said: “She is a worthy successor to the late and much missed AA Gill. She brings humour, expertise and brilliant writing to the role and her ability to sniff out fantastic new restaurants is second to none.”

O’Loughlin said: “I’m absolutely awestruck at the idea of following in AA Gill’s footsteps, even though my shoes are more likely to be Topshop than hand-made.”