Guardian's James Ball is latest national press staffer to join Buzzfeed's UK team

Guardian special projects editor James Ball is the latest national press journalist to join Buzzfeed's growing UK operation.
He is understood to be joining the website in September as former Guardian deputy editor Janine Gibson arrives to take on the new job of UK editor-in-chief.
Last month Buzzfeed recruited Sunday Times writer Michael Gillard to join its investigations team which is led by former Sunday Times Insight journalist Heidi Blake. Also on the team is Jane Bradley, formerly of BBC Panorama, and Tom Warren, who was taken on from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
