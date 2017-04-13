In its submission to the government’s “fake news” inquiry, The Guardian has warned that digital advertising market dominance by the likes of Facebook and Google “threatens to undermine investment in high quality journalism”.
The newspaper also said it believed “fake news” to be a “symptom of a bigger phenomenon associated with the rapid maturation of a system of networked global digital platforms which offer a scale of instant viral interconnectivity unparalleled in the history of communication”.
The inquiry, run by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, closed to submissions in March and is expected to publish evidence later this month. It is understood to have received around 100 pieces of evidence with a report set to be published in September.
In its written submission, Guardian Media Group said Facebook and Google played a “pivotal role” at the “heart of the news ecosystem” and that this “poses a number of challenges for news organisations”.
“First, the primary objective of search and social platforms is not to exposure users to a wide variety of high quality news, but to retain users in order to serve advertising,” it said.
“Successive changes to platform algorithms have tended to favour viral content shared by friends and family, rather than high quality journalism.
“Second, the distribution of news within aggregated environments disintermediates journalism from the source website of that content, undermining the connection between users and trusted news brands.”
The Guardian also claimed the inquiry was taking place “within an evidential vacuum” because data about the impact digital technology has on media consumption in society belonged to the individual platforms, and so is not in the public domain.
Picture: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett
2 thoughts on “Guardian tells MPs Facebook and Google are threat to high-quality journalism”
Remember back when Blockbusters closed down for good because it couldn’t compete with digital streaming services like Netflix, Crunchyroll, On-Demand TV etc. Well this is basically the same thing. Mainstream media news outlets is going the same way. Its becoming old, slow and quite honestly depressing.
Its also the newer generation and generation X that are growing up in social media and entering it. Young people find companies like The Guardian, BBC, Sky, CNN obsolete. They don’t need to rely on them for the latest story in subjects like music, films, current events, politics, war etc social media is dominating the old politically controlled media. It is dying, rapidly and they know this, they can see it in their margins.
Its also the age range but people under 40 are turning to social media for just about anything. People younger turn to content creators on youtube. People don’t like the whole man in a suit behind a huge teleprompter giving observations about Syria, Trump, Brexit because they know its all tampered, edited or quite frankly fake news. All you need is a laptop or desktop, a microphone and a webcam and create what ever is on your mind or what you like. Cooking, gaming, cars, political analysis is all on youtube. I’ve been watching a political analysis for over 6 months since early stages in the presidential race and he is on the ball on what is going on and what is likely to happen, he is famous on youtube and grows stronger by the week with more and more views. So therefore I get most of my news from him. It is not controlled, tampered, smeared or set in a narrative that supports the government. It is simply giving an opinion.
During the EU Ref and the Presidential race people are now more aware that most of these news companies are politically controlled. They have shot themselves in the foot and fully exposed how wrong they are. Even now they continue to slander Trump, Brexit, Le’Pen, Russia etc but no one is buying into it anymore. No one cares. The world is more closer because people share opinions and memes online. It brings them closer.
So right now these companies want to take out Youtube and Google. They want to control the flow of media through their mouths to sway public opinion like going to war with Russia or Syria. But it just doesn’t work anymore, their message is ignored or laughed at, just like they used to do during the early stages of social media, they thought they would remain at the top but they are on a fast decline. This is why you also have CNN, BBC etc creating pages on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube to try and catch up. But again it just doesn’t work. People don’t care what they have to say because they know it is likely to be fake.
It wont be long until these news companies begin to shut down just like Blockbusters did. They are fighting for this, hence why they are labeling just about everyone on social media a Nazi, sexist, anti-feminist, anti-LGBT etc they have become ClickBait news to try and get what ever money they can off viewers. But it won’t be long now.
We don’t need companies like the BBC, CNBC, Sky etc giving us the news anymore, their days are numbered. There is no room for politically controlled government mouthpieces turning us into drones as we used to watch TV all the time. Times have changed. We don’t need them anymore
How can the guardian speak of high quality journalism? The guardian is full of nothing but hysterical left wing propaganda.