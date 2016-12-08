Guardian teams up with Vice to trade its investigations expertise for access to young audience

The Guardian is trading access to its original investigative reporting for the video production skills and “young” and “engaged” audience over at Vice.

The partnership, announced today, will include “co-branded special reports” that will air across Vices news programmes, including Vice News Tonight, Vice on HBO and Vice Specials.

The two news brands will also collaborate on the development of new video formats across genres and platforms, a Vice spokesperson said.

These are set to include “informational TV shows, investigative mini-series, specialty mobile-first media products, feature documentaries and virtual reality storytelling”.

A team of Guardian journalists, led by multimedia news editor Mustafa Khalili, will work side-by-side with Vice News producers and development executives on creating the shared content out of Vice’s London newsroom.

Vice Media co-founder and chief executive, Shane Smith, said: “When I was a young man studying political science, my International Politics professor told me to get a Guardian subscription because it was ‘the best news in the world’. I have had one ever since.

“This partnership provides a test case for the way forward in multi-platform exploitation of content. And when that content is the foremost investigative news in the business it becomes even more imperative.

“Real, fact-based, trusted news has never been more important and this partnership, I am very excited to say, will provide just that.”

Josh Tyrangiel, Vice’s executive vice president of news content, said: “From the NSA revelations and the Panama papers to the phone hacking scandal, the Guardian’s agenda-setting reporting has set the bar for the highest standards of investigative journalism and holding global institutions to account.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing together their unparalleled nose for great stories with Vice News’ award-winning video-driven storytelling for young audiences.”

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of Guardian News and Media, said: “Guardian journalism has never been more relevant or in demand.

“This partnership recognises the Guardian and Vice as pioneers in digital news and underscores our commitment to using video to open up our journalism in new and interesting ways.”

Ahead of the nightly show’s launch, Vice News appointed Neil Breakwell as London Bureau Chief.

Breakwell, who arrived from BBC Newsnight where he served as deputy editor, has since expanded Vice News’ UK operation, bringing in eight new journalists.

Vice News Tonight and Vice on HBO will be available to UK and Irish audiences on Viceland UK, which launched in September, available on Sky channel 153 and Now TV.