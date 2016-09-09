All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 9, 2016

Guardian shop selling 'I'm the one the Daily Mail warned you about' t-shirts to close next month

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Items for sale on the Guardian shop website

The Guardian’s online shop is set to close next month.

The newspaper’s venture in e-commerce will come to an end on 6 October. Items for sale include clothing, bags, mugs and art with distinctly left-leaning political slogans and emblems.

Messages on mugs include: “I’m the one The Daily Mail warned you about” and “What would Clement do?” referring to former UK prime minister and Labour Party leader Clement Attlee.

A message to customers and subscribers said: “Our shop is supplied by both Red Molotov and Philosophy Football from whom you can purchase quality t-shirts direct after we close.

“We would like to thank you for your custom and hope that you will continue to support both the Guardian and our wonderful suppliers in the future.”

Despite the closure, in recent years the news industry has seen specialist publications return to online marketplaces to provide an added revenue source.

The Guardian made a trading loss of £68.7m for the year to the end of March 2016.

Earlier this year the title scrapped plans to turn a former commercial building near its London officers into a large events venue.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 + eighteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 27 out of 29 journalists at Newsquest's south London newspapers put at risk of redundancy 27 out of 29 journalists at Newsquest's south London newspapers put at risk of redundancy
  2. Journalist overwhelmed by spam gets their name removed from PR databases Journalist overwhelmed by spam gets their name removed from PR databases
  3. Guardian experiments with artificial intelligence using news 'chatbot' to answer reader questions Guardian experiments with artificial intelligence using news 'chatbot' to answer reader questions
  4. Surrey Police: At least five officers knew NoW hacked Milly Dowler voicemails in 2002, 'deep regret' no action was taken Surrey Police: At least five officers knew NoW hacked Milly Dowler voicemails in 2002, 'deep regret' no action was taken
  5. Why press exposed Keith Vaz but (at least initially) ignored John Whittingdale's affair with dominatrix Why press exposed Keith Vaz but (at least initially) ignored John Whittingdale's affair with dominatrix

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Click Here for a Discounted Rate

CLOSE