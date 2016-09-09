Guardian shop selling 'I'm the one the Daily Mail warned you about' t-shirts to close next month

The Guardian’s online shop is set to close next month.

The newspaper’s venture in e-commerce will come to an end on 6 October. Items for sale include clothing, bags, mugs and art with distinctly left-leaning political slogans and emblems.

Messages on mugs include: “I’m the one The Daily Mail warned you about” and “What would Clement do?” referring to former UK prime minister and Labour Party leader Clement Attlee.

A message to customers and subscribers said: “Our shop is supplied by both Red Molotov and Philosophy Football from whom you can purchase quality t-shirts direct after we close.

“We would like to thank you for your custom and hope that you will continue to support both the Guardian and our wonderful suppliers in the future.”

Despite the closure, in recent years the news industry has seen specialist publications return to online marketplaces to provide an added revenue source.

The Guardian made a trading loss of £68.7m for the year to the end of March 2016.

Earlier this year the title scrapped plans to turn a former commercial building near its London officers into a large events venue.