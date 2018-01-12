Guardian reveals new masthead ahead of tabloid launch on Monday

The Guardian has unveiled its new masthead to be used across its print, online and app formats before it launches as a tabloid on Monday.

The design replaces the lowercase blue and white masthead used since 2005 and was revealed today in a video posted by editor in chief Katherine Viner on Twitter.

“The new design is the result of months of thought, creativity and vision by a team of talented designers and senior editors, and I hope you love it as much as I do,” she said in a letter published in today’s edition of the paper.

“My job is to ensure that our independent journalism continues to be enjoyed by as many readers as possible and that our print newspapers make a positive financial contribution to securing a sustainable future.

“Moving to the tabloid format strengthens our ability to do both, and reinforces our ongoing commitment to print.”

The relaunch was announced by the paper last June as part of publisher Guardian Media Group’s three year plan to break even on its finances.

The group’s £80m printing presses in London and Manchester will be sold or scrapped in a move that the company said would affect about 50 roles. Printing of the new tabloid edition will be outsourced to Trinity Mirror.