Guardian replaces 'professional network' teams with new B2B division, putting 16 jobs at risk

Guardian News and Media has announced the closure of three of its “professional network” divisions, with 16 staff at risk of redundancy.

The Guardian and Observer publisher is set to create a new business-to-business division, which will replace its small business, sustainable business and global development teams, City AM has reported.

Press Gazette understands editorial and sales roles are among those affected.

A Guardian spokesperson said: “As part of its ongoing three year business plan the Guardian will create a new business-to-business section led by Guardian Labs, and wind down three professional networks.

“The Global Development network will become part of the main editorial section, and the Sustainable Business and Small Business networks will be reimagined as part of the new section.

“We will continue to deliver world-class editorial on these topics, serving our engaged community of readers and creating innovative advertising opportunities around these audiences.”

News of the planned job cuts follows the publisher’s announcement on Monday that the Guardian would be moving from its Berliner format to a a tabloid size in an effort to reduce printing costs.

Press Gazette reported earlier this year that Guardian staff were told to prepare for redundancies due to “seismic changes” in the news industry.

Guardian Media Group a pre-tax loss of £173m for 2016.

Rumours continue to circulate that the Guardian could return to Manchester, where it was first published in 1821, to make further savings.