All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 15, 2017

Guardian replaces 'professional network' teams with new B2B division, putting 16 jobs at risk

By James Walker Twitter

Guardian News and Media has announced the closure of three of its “professional network” divisions, with 16 staff at risk of redundancy.

The Guardian and Observer publisher is set to create a new business-to-business division, which will replace its small business, sustainable business and global development teams, City AM has reported.

Press Gazette understands editorial and sales roles are among those affected.

A Guardian spokesperson said: “As part of its ongoing three year business plan the Guardian will create a new business-to-business section led by Guardian Labs, and wind down three professional networks.

“The Global Development network will become part of the main editorial section, and the Sustainable Business and Small Business networks will be reimagined as part of the new section.

“We will continue to deliver world-class editorial on these topics, serving our engaged community of readers and creating innovative advertising opportunities around these audiences.”

News of the planned job cuts follows the publisher’s announcement on Monday that the Guardian would be moving from its Berliner format to a a tabloid size in an effort to reduce printing costs.

Press Gazette reported earlier this year that Guardian staff were told to prepare for redundancies due to “seismic changes” in the news industry

Guardian Media Group a pre-tax loss of £173m for 2016.

Rumours continue to circulate that the Guardian could return to Manchester, where it was first published in 1821, to make further savings.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eleven + 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Photographer behind Evening Standard's front page image of London tower block inferno says flats 'went up in front of my eyes' Photographer behind Evening Standard's front page image of London tower block inferno says flats 'went up in front of my eyes'
  2. Print ABCs: Metro overtakes Sun in UK weekday distribution, but Murdoch title still Britain's best-selling paper Print ABCs: Metro overtakes Sun in UK weekday distribution, but Murdoch title still Britain's best-selling paper
  3. Murdoch MacLennan replaced as Telegraph Media Group chief executive after 13 years in role Murdoch MacLennan replaced as Telegraph Media Group chief executive after 13 years in role
  4. How daily newspaper readers voted by title in the 2017 general election How daily newspaper readers voted by title in the 2017 general election
  5. Time Inc cuts 300 staff globally in bid to 'return to growth' with London-based workers reported to be hardest hit Time Inc cuts 300 staff globally in bid to 'return to growth' with London-based workers reported to be hardest hit

Latest Jobs

Nearly three in four turn to trusted brands for breaking news, Reuters survey reveals
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE