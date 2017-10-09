All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 9, 2017

Guardian marks launch of mobile app for virtual reality content with give-away of 100,000 VR headsets

By Abbas Panjwani Twitter

The Guardian has launched a new mobile app for its virtual reality (VR) story content, marking the occasion by giving away nearly 100,000 VR headsets with Saturday’s print edition.

The launch of the app coincides with a new VR story from The Guardian, called The Party, which puts the viewer in the shoes of an autistic teenage girl at her mother’s surprise birthday.

The Guardian established a five-strong in-house VR team last year, led by VR executive editor Francesca Panetta, becoming one of the first UK news publishers to invest dedicated resources in the emerging technology.

It has since published nine VR projects, including 6×9, a virtual experience of solitary confinement, which are all available to watch on the Guardian website.

Panetta said: “The Guardian has always been at the forefront of digital innovation and since we launched our VR team a year ago we’ve created a series of immersive and impactful stories, marrying the Guardian’s experience of quality journalism with innovative storytelling.

“Through the launch of the Guardian VR app for Cardboard we’re pleased to be able to share the unique encounters we have created with more people than ever before, giving them the opportunity to see the world from a different perspective and enabling them to become fully immersed in the experience.”

The cardboard headsets (pictured top), released in partnership with Google, are based on the web giant’s simple design and work using a smartphone.

Both the BBC and the New York Times have also invested in virtual reality and 360-degree video content.

Research company Yougov reported in May that the uptake of VR headsets has exceeded the uptake of tablets or wearable technology, with 6 per cent of the UK owning one.

Growth in the VR market has been driven by cheaper, mobile phone-enabled devices which comprise 80 per cent of the market, such as Google Cardboard and Samsung Gear which was bundled with Galaxy phones.

However higher end headsets, which can cost over £400, are also growing their market share, including Sony’s Playstation VR which has 10 per cent of the UK market.

Picture: The Guardian

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − ten =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Police bid to grab Private Eye subscribers list over terror joke is thrown out of court Police bid to grab Private Eye subscribers list over terror joke is thrown out of court
  2. Trinity Mirror says it is closing in on deal to buy Express titles as trading update shows slight improvement
  3. Closure of UK's tenth biggest selling mag Glamour is a huge blow to the power of print Closure of UK's tenth biggest selling mag Glamour is a huge blow to the power of print
  4. Jobs at risk as Glamour magazine switches focus to digital with end of monthly print run Jobs at risk as Glamour magazine switches focus to digital with end of monthly print run
  5. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star

Latest Jobs

Mexican news photographer found dead day after wife alleges he was abducted by police at gunpoint
CLOSE

Digital Journalism Summit at News UK on October 20

CLOSE