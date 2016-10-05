All Sections

October 5, 2016

Guardian head of technology Jemima Kiss leaves after ten years amid cuts to US operation

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Guardian head of technology Jemima Kiss is leaving the title after ten years.

She has been head of technology since 2013 and first joined The Guardian as new media reporter. Last year she moved out to San Francisco to help set up a new bureau there.

Last month Guardian editor Katharine Viner told staff that the number of US-based employees was to drop from 140 to 100 as the title seeks to cut losses.

The Guardian’s West Coast editor Merope Mills (who is charge of the San Francisco office) said in a memo to staff: “I wanted to let you know that Jemima Kiss will be leaving us in December…

“She was absolutely instrumental in setting up the West Coast office and defining our approach to covering Silicon Valley – but has now decided it’s time to move on. We will hugely miss her warmth, wit and vast tech knowledge.

“Please join me in wishing her well in whatever she decides to do next.”

Kiss said: “I will always be team Guardian. I think it’s unique, powerful and very important – especially among the rest of the British media which all has its own failing and limitations one way or another.

“The Guardian is a brilliant project. Ten years is a good point to move on and, after a break, do something else.

“But I’m very sad to leave behind some amazing colleagues and friends who have been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.”

