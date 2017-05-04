Guardian head of media Jane Martinson steps down, Graham Ruddick promoted to media editor

Guardian head of media Jane Martinson is stepping down and business reporter Graham Ruddick has been promoted to media editor.

Martinson’s departure follows that of Guardian media blogger Roy Greenslade at the end of January.

It comes amid ongoing editorial cutbacks at the paper which is understood to be on course to hit a target of 100 voluntary editorial reundancies, set just over a year ago.

Martinson has been head of media since 2014. She is a former media editor and women’s editor of the title and joined The Guardian as US business editor in 1999. She will continue as a columnist writing about media issues.

Ruddick (pictured above) joined The Guardian in 2015 from the Telegraph where he held jobs including deputy business editor, retail correspondent and city reporter.

He said: “The Guardian has always set the agenda when it comes to media reporting, and I’m excited to be leading our coverage at a time when new and established media organisations are under more scrutiny than ever.”

Guardian editor Katharine Viner said: “Graham is a rising talent who has sharp news acumen, tenacity and a fearless approach to getting stories. The media industry is facing unprecedented changes and Graham will bring his expertise to ensure the Guardian’s coverage scrutinises and leads the field.

“Jane Martinson’s knowledge of the media sector is second to none, and I’m very pleased she will continue to write for us on a regular basis, looking at the trends and stories beyond the headlines.”