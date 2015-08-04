All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 4, 2015

Guardian head of news Stuart Millar follows Janine Gibson and James Ball to Buzzfeed

By William Turvill Twitter

Buzzfeed has announced the recruitment of another high-profile Guardian journalist, head of news Stuart Millar.

Press Gazette reported last week that Millar was leaving the newspaper after 19 years.

Timeline

And it has now been revealed that he will be following the likes of Janine Gibson and James Ball from The Guardian to Buzzfeed UK.

Millar was Gibson's deputy at The Guardian US before the pair returned to the UK last summer.

She was unveiled as the new editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed UK in May.

Gibson left the newspaper, which she had worked at for 17 years, after missing out to Katharine Viner in the race to replace Alan Rusbridger as Guardian editor-in-chief.

Guardian special projects editor Ball is also to join Buzzfeed in September along with Gibson and Millar.

Millar, who will become Buzzfeed UK's head of news, was previously news editor of The Guardian, the title's website and is also a former special projects editor.

In an email announcing his departure last week – which did not reveal where he was going – Viner praised Millar for his work on the WikiLeaks and Snowden stories.

Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith said: "Stuart is one of the world's great news editors. Janine, Luke [Lewis, executive editor of Buzzfeed UK] and I are thrilled to have him head up our news operation in Britain as we continue to build out our editorial team."

Buzzfeed launched in the UK with an editorial staff of three in March 2013. It now has "more than 50 editorial staff – and growing".

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

4 thoughts on “Guardian head of news Stuart Millar follows Janine Gibson and James Ball to Buzzfeed”

  1. Pingback: From cat gifs to serious political clout: Buzzfeed and the 2017 UK election - Nigerian News and Opinion
  2. Pingback: From cat gifs to serious political clout: Buzzfeed and the 2017 UK election - londonnews247.com
1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 − eight =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview
  2. Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era
  3. 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian
  4. NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online
  5. How Vice News went to Chechnya to investigate allegations of an 'anti-gay purge' How Vice News went to Chechnya to investigate allegations of an 'anti-gay purge'

Latest Jobs

Five new journalism jobs found today, including at Heat and Press Association
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE