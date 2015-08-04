Guardian head of news Stuart Millar follows Janine Gibson and James Ball to Buzzfeed

Buzzfeed has announced the recruitment of another high-profile Guardian journalist, head of news Stuart Millar.

Press Gazette reported last week that Millar was leaving the newspaper after 19 years.

And it has now been revealed that he will be following the likes of Janine Gibson and James Ball from The Guardian to Buzzfeed UK.

Millar was Gibson's deputy at The Guardian US before the pair returned to the UK last summer.

She was unveiled as the new editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed UK in May.

Gibson left the newspaper, which she had worked at for 17 years, after missing out to Katharine Viner in the race to replace Alan Rusbridger as Guardian editor-in-chief.

Guardian special projects editor Ball is also to join Buzzfeed in September along with Gibson and Millar.

Millar, who will become Buzzfeed UK's head of news, was previously news editor of The Guardian, the title's website and is also a former special projects editor.

In an email announcing his departure last week – which did not reveal where he was going – Viner praised Millar for his work on the WikiLeaks and Snowden stories.

Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith said: "Stuart is one of the world's great news editors. Janine, Luke [Lewis, executive editor of Buzzfeed UK] and I are thrilled to have him head up our news operation in Britain as we continue to build out our editorial team."

Buzzfeed launched in the UK with an editorial staff of three in March 2013. It now has "more than 50 editorial staff – and growing".