Guardian creates chief customer officer role as it claims 230,000 paying members

Guardian News & Media has promoted Anna Bateson to the newly created role of chief customer officer.

The move comes as the publisher said it now has 230,000 paying members and 185,000 digital and print subscribers.

Bateson is to “oversee the Guardian brand and all Guardian marketing” alongside assuming responsibility for memberships, subscriptions and contribution programmes.

She is also in charge of parnerships with technology businesses such as Google and Facebook.

Bateson was made vice president for Platforms and Partnerships for GNM in December 2016.

She previously ran consumer marketing for Google and Youtube based in San Francisco.

Guardian Media Group reported a trading loss of £69m on revenue down £8m to £209.5m for the year to the end of March 2016.

In January 2016 GMG introduced “a three-year plan to cut annual spending by more than £50m and break even by 2018/19″.

Bateson said: “There’s never been a more exciting time to be at the Guardian – the reader-first strategy is ahead of the curve for news organisations. Our bold move to create a membership proposition is already paying off. I’m excited to be spearheading our customer focused teams to forge deeper relationships and help the Guardian grow new areas of revenue”.

Digital subscribers to the Guardian pay £11.99 a month to gain access to “the daily Ipad edition and the advert-free premium app” in addition to the paper subscriber benefits.

Guardian supporters pay £5 a month for benefits which include an ad-free mobile app.