Guardian and Observer launch digital sub-editor trainee scheme with NCTJ qualification

The Guardian and Observer have launched a digital sub-editor training scheme to start in September this year.

The traineeship will last a year and is intended to show parent company Guardian News and Media’s commitment to “world-class editorial production across digital and print formats”, said a spokesperson.

The four chosen trainees will be rotated through editorial departments including news, sport and features.

If successful, they will receive a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) qualification at the end of the scheme.

Martin Rose, executive editor of production at GNM, said: “The sub-editor traineeship scheme is a fantastic way for budding journalists to break into a career in production and for The Guardian to bring in fresh, diverse and new talent. We believe this is a unique scheme.

“Trainees will be put through their paces learning from the best of Guardian editorial. It’s a great opportunity to play an important role in shaping the future of digital media.”

The newspaper said the trainees would learn “how to produce compelling stories, use The Guardian’s in-house digital tools and learn skills ranging from digital optimisation to media law and ethics”.

All entry level and early career journalists are eligible to apply for the scheme.

Find out more here.