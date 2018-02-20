Grazia magazine editor Natasha Pearlman understood to have left the title, but no comment from publisher

The editor of women’s fashion and lifestyle magazine Grazia is understood to have left the publication, but the title’s owner, Bauer Media, has refused to comment on her apparent departure.

Press Gazette understands that Natasha Pearlman left the magazine on Monday last week. A “well-placed industry source” has also told Buzzfeed UK that the magazine has “cut ties” with Pearlman.

Bauer has refused to issue any official statement beyond reiterating that it “does not comment on speculation”.

Press Gazette understands staff have been warned not to speak to anyone outside the company on the matter of Pearlman’s apparent departure.

Pearlman herself has also yet to comment.

Grazia posted circulation figures of 102,859 for the second half of last year (ABC figures), down 16 per cent year-on-year – the third biggest decline across the women’s lifestyle magazine sector over the six-month period.

The title has experienced steady decline since the second-half of 2009 when sales were at a record-high of 229,732.

Pearlman joined Grazia in March 2015, replacing UK launch editor Jane Bruton who had held the role for ten years.

Pearlman began her career as a features writer for the Daily Mail, and also worked on the newspaper’s Femail commissioning desk.

Before joining Grazia she also worked features editor of the News of the World, deputy editor of Fabulous magazine and deputy editor of British Elle,

Grazia was caught up in a row with Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o last year after her hair was photoshopped on one of its covers.

It later emerged that US-based photographer An Le had edited the image and apologised for what he described as a “monumental mistake”.