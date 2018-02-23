Grazia editor Natasha Pearlman steps down after three years, confirms publisher Bauer Media

Bauer Media has confirmed that Grazia editor Natasha Pearlman has stepped down from the role.

Press Gazette reported earlier this week that Pearlman had left, although the publisher refused comment on “speculation” at the time.

In a statement today, Pearlman said: “I am proud to have been editor of Grazia for the last three years, during such a momentous and exciting time of change – not just in the industry, but across the political and female landscape.

“The time has now come for me to pursue new projects: more writing, consulting and – in particular – launching a new business.”

Pearlman’s successor is set to be announced “in due course”, according to Bauer.

The company’s group managing director Rob Munro-Hall said Pearlman had “made an enormous contribution to the brand, with innovative and award-winning projects”.

He added: “She leaves on a high with a fantastic Fashion Issue and a global exclusive. We thank her for her enormous passion and hard work and wish her all the best for her new ventures.”

Press Gazette understands Pearlman left the company on Monday last week.

She joined Grazia in March 2015, replacing UK launch editor Jane Bruton who had held the role for ten years.

Pearlman began her career as a features writer for the Daily Mail, and also worked on the newspaper’s Femail commissioning desk.

Before joining Grazia she also worked features editor of the News of the World, deputy editor of Fabulous magazine and deputy editor of British Elle,

Grazia posted circulation figures of 102,859 for the second half of last year (ABC figures), down 16 per cent year-on-year – the third biggest decline across the women’s lifestyle magazine sector over the six-month period.

The title has experienced steady decline since the second-half of 2009 when sales were at a record-high of 229,732.