All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 23, 2018

Grazia editor Natasha Pearlman steps down after three years, confirms publisher Bauer Media

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Bauer Media has confirmed that Grazia editor Natasha Pearlman has stepped down from the role.

Press Gazette reported earlier this week that Pearlman had left, although the publisher refused comment on “speculation” at the time.

In a statement today, Pearlman said: “I am proud to have been editor of Grazia for the last three years, during such a momentous and exciting time of change – not just in the industry, but across the political and female landscape.

“The time has now come for me to pursue new projects: more writing, consulting and – in particular – launching a new business.”

Pearlman’s successor is set to be announced “in due course”, according to Bauer.

The company’s group managing director Rob Munro-Hall said Pearlman had “made an enormous contribution to the brand, with innovative and award-winning projects”.

He added: “She leaves on a high with a fantastic Fashion Issue and a global exclusive. We thank her for her enormous passion and hard work and wish her all the best for her new ventures.”

Press Gazette understands Pearlman left the company on Monday last week.

She joined Grazia in March 2015, replacing UK launch editor Jane Bruton who had held the role for ten years.

Pearlman began her career as a features writer for the Daily Mail, and also worked on the newspaper’s Femail commissioning desk.

Before joining Grazia she also worked features editor of the News of the World, deputy editor of Fabulous magazine and deputy editor of British Elle,

Grazia posted circulation figures of 102,859 for the second half of last year (ABC figures), down 16 per cent year-on-year – the third biggest decline across the women’s lifestyle magazine sector over the six-month period.

The title has experienced steady decline since the second-half of 2009 when sales were at a record-high of 229,732.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Grazia editor Natasha Pearlman steps down after three years, confirms publisher Bauer Media”

  1. “Grazia posted circulation figures of 102,859 for the second half of last year (ABC figures), down 16 per cent year-on-year – the third biggest decline across the women’s lifestyle magazine sector over the six-month period”…….Hmmm…..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen − four =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 'End of an era' as News & Star publisher CN Group sold to Newsquest, breaking four generations of independent family ownership 'End of an era' as News & Star publisher CN Group sold to Newsquest, breaking four generations of independent family ownership
  2. Novara Media Ltd dissolved by Companies House after failing to file document Novara Media Ltd dissolved by Companies House after failing to file document
  3. Former Sun editor David Yelland: 'I was not a great tabloid editor... to be great you have to have no friends' Former Sun editor David Yelland: 'I was not a great tabloid editor... to be great you have to have no friends'
  4. Daily Mail says BBC 'shameful' to have 'made light' of Corbyn spy evidence as it claims the facts are 'undisputed' Daily Mail says BBC 'shameful' to have 'made light' of Corbyn spy evidence as it claims the facts are 'undisputed'
  5. Jeremy Corbyn warns press 'change is coming' in video responding to claims he met communist spy during Cold War Jeremy Corbyn warns press 'change is coming' in video responding to claims he met communist spy during Cold War

Latest Jobs

Cleveland Police unlawfully spied on PA journalists in 'outrageous' use of anti-terror powers
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE