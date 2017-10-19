GQ political editor Rupert Myers has had his contract with the men’s lifestyle magazine terminated after a number of allegations against him surfaced online.
Myers, who has also written for the Telegraph, Guardian and Spectator, posted a final message on Twitter before deleting his account today. It read: “I am truly and unreservedly sorry for my actions.”
Timeline
In a statement, GQ publishers Conde Nast said: “Having been made aware of some allegations against Rupert Myers, GQ can confirm that it has terminated its freelance agreement with him, with immediate effect.
“He is no longer GQ’s Political Correspondent.”
Myers is one of four journalists who created daily political news email The Spoon, which launched this year.
Spoon co-founder Jane Merrick said: “Following the allegations made against Rupert Myers, he is no longer part of the Spoon team.”
Earlier this week, Vice and Guardian writer Sam Kriss issued an apology in a blog post after saying an allegation of sexual harassment had been made against him.
He said: “My behaviour was absolutely unacceptable, beneath both me and especially the person involved, and there’s no excuse for it. I’ve apologised privately to her, and I’m apologising, publicly, now.”
2 thoughts on “GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations'”
So we have reached the point where no actual evidence of any criminal wrongdoing is required for drastic sanctions to be applied to individuals have we? Just “allegations” are enough to traduce a person’s reputation and livelihood in an instant. And in any event, what on earth does this have to do with their ability to supply copy and offer analysis?
This is all very disturbing and the time has come for someone to be bold enough to speak out say so. Shame on GQ for the knee-jerk way they have behaved in this matter.
No we have finally reached a time where men are being held accountable for their inexcusable actions. Long may it continue!
Ps he admitted it and apologised!