GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations'

GQ political editor Rupert Myers has had his contract with the men’s lifestyle magazine terminated after a number of allegations against him surfaced online.

Myers, who has also written for the Telegraph, Guardian and Spectator, posted a final message on Twitter before deleting his account today. It read: “I am truly and unreservedly sorry for my actions.”

In a statement, GQ publishers Conde Nast said: “Having been made aware of some allegations against Rupert Myers, GQ can confirm that it has terminated its freelance agreement with him, with immediate effect.

“He is no longer GQ’s Political Correspondent.”

Myers is one of four journalists who created daily political news email The Spoon, which launched this year.

Spoon co-founder Jane Merrick said: “Following the allegations made against Rupert Myers, he is no longer part of the Spoon team.”

Earlier this week, Vice and Guardian writer Sam Kriss issued an apology in a blog post after saying an allegation of sexual harassment had been made against him.

He said: “My behaviour was absolutely unacceptable, beneath both me and especially the person involved, and there’s no excuse for it. I’ve apologised privately to her, and I’m apologising, publicly, now.”