All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 12, 2017

Government levy sees rising number of aspiring journalists opt for apprenticeships

By James Walker Twitter

A university college offering NCTJ-accredited training has launched a junior journalism apprenticeship that has already attracted trainees from Sky, the Evening Standard and The Independent.

The University College of Football Business (UCFB), which runs a sports broadcasting degree programme and a fast-track journalism diploma for post-grads, launched the new apprenticeship scheme in May.

Timeline

The scheme has been set up following changes to government apprenticeship funding in April that included an “apprenticeship levy” of 0.5 per cent on businesses with a wage bill larger than £3m a year.

Course leader Roz McKenzie said: “We’ve got Sky sending apprentices in September, and there was a lot of interest from newspaper publishers at the Wembley seminar.

“The message is that they want to recruit trainees, they want to increase diversity in the newsroom and they want young journalists who are NCTJ-trained with multi-media disciplines – and shorthand.”

Apprentices undergo a combination of college-based and on-the-job training.

Those on the current two-year apprenticeship scheme at UCFB Wembley – based in the famous stadium – will begin on-the-job training at the Independent and Evening Standard this summer.

A total of 11 trainees are enrolled on the UCFB course this year, including two trainees from Sky, four from the Independent and Evening Standard and five who transferred from another course.

An NCTJ spokesperson told Press Gazette that there are 80 junior journalist apprenticeships in progress across the country.

There are eight NCTJ-approved junior journalist apprenticeship providers.

They include: UCFB Wembley, City of Liverpool College, City of Wolverhampton College, Darlington College, Harlow College, Highbury College, Lambeth College and Sheffield College.

Will Gore, deputy managing director of the Independent and Evening Standard, said: “For non-graduates to undertake the fast-track NCTJ diploma course is not easy, but we have found it preferable to run the apprenticeship in this way, front-loading the scheme with the academic elements.”

Laurie Tucker, Sky Sports News day editor, praised the scheme. He said: “As an employer, block release means apprentices come to us legally-safe and more work-ready than apprentices on day-release courses.”

UCFB is holding a second free seminar on the apprenticeship levy and junior journalist course at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, 20 June.

Employers interested in the apprenticeship scheme should contact Laura Davies at: l.davies@ucfb.com.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 + 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Political columnists eat humble pie and apologise over dire election predictions for Corbyn and Labour Political columnists eat humble pie and apologise over dire election predictions for Corbyn and Labour
  2. The Guardian set to go tabloid as it nears outsourced print deal with Trinity Mirror
  3. Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines
  4. General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory
  5. The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities

Latest Jobs

Ralph Slater: Former newsdesk stalwart of pioneering Herts daily has died suddenly
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE