Google's global advertising revenue jumped by $3.5bn to $22.6bn in the second quarter

Google made $22bn from advertising worldwide in the second quarter of 2017.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, has announced a 21 per cent jump in quarterly revenues year-on-year to $26bn, but marked a fall in profits owing to a European Union-issued fine against Google.

The US company’s operating income (or operating profit) for the second quarter of 2016 was nearly $6bn, while over the same period this year it made just over $4bn.

The dent in profits is the result of a $2.7bn anti-trust fine issued against Google last month by the EU for demoting rivals in online search advertising, a ruling the company contests.

Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa made up $8.5bn of the total revenue, a growth of 14 per cent year-on-year.

Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, said the company was delivering “strong growth with great underlying momentum, while continuing to make focused investments in new revenue streams”.

Google’s advertising revenue jumped from $19.1bn in the same period a year ago to $22.6bn.

See Alphabet’s full second quarter results for 2017.

Picture: Reuters/Eric Gaillard/Illustration/File Photo