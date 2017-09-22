Google prioritises monetisation as it opens round four of applications for €150m Digital News Initiative fund

Google has invited applications for the fourth round of its €150m Digital News Initiative innovation fund.

So far the search engine giant has handed out €73.5m in funding to 359 projects around Europe.

The last round of grant winners included Press Association, which was given €706,000 to develop a robot reporting project.

This time round projects will have to show evidence they can help the journalism industry make money to be successful.

Google said in a statement: “We’ve heard clearly that monetisation one of the biggest challenges currently facing news publishers. Therefore, for this fourth round of funding, we’re requiring all medium and large projects to provide explicit plans for monetisation, with clear indicators showing the potential of the project to create economic value added for the business.

“Prototype projects don’t have the monetisation requirement and remain, as in previous rounds, all about innovation.”

The submission deadline is 12 October 2017.

More details on the Digital News Initiative website.