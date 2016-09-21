Google News Lab session included in this year's Society of Editors conference at Carlisle on 17/18 October

Former Independent editor Chris Blackhurst and Telegraph Media Group digital director Malcolm Coles are among the confirmed speakers at this year’s Society of Editors conference.

The event is taking place at The Halston in Carlisle on 17 and 18 October and offers editors, publishers and journalists the chance to share best practice.

Other speakers include:

Google News Labs manager Matt Cooke

Trinity Mirror digital publishing director David Higgerson

Telegraph weekend editor Ian MacGregor

Bureau of Investigative Journalism editor Rachel Oldroyd

Johnston Press editor in chief Jeremy Clifford.

The conference has the theme “Back in Busines” and takes place a few hundred yards away from the serious flooding which hit Carlisle in December 2015.

It will include a “News Lab” session hosted by Google.

More details about the conference here.