All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 20, 2017

Google declines to comment on report ad-blocking will become the norm on its Chrome browser

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Google is set to introduce an ad-blocking feature for its popular Chrome web browser that could be switched on by default, according to reports quoting sources “familiar” with the web giant’s plans.

The ad-blocker would “filter out” online adverts deemed to offer users “bad experiences”, the Wall Street Journal has said .

Timeline

It is expected that Google, which is now owned by umbrella company Alphabet Inc, could introduce the new feature “within weeks” if it goes ahead, the paper’s sources said.

A Google spokesperson told Press Gazette: “We do not comment on rumour or speculation.

“We’ve been working closely with the Coalition for Better Ads and industry trades to explore a multitude of ways Google and other members of the Coalition could support the Better Ads Standards.”

Ad-blocking has disrupted publishers’ ability to create revenue from digital display advertising. It was said to be putting “severe pressure” on the UK news media industry in the 2016 Digital News Report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Chrome already blocks pop-ups in news tabs and shows warnings before malware pages. It also offers a number of ad-block extensions for Chrome which are provided by third parties.

Google’s touted move comes less than a year after Adblock Plus, the most downloaded online ad-blocking software, launched its Acceptable Ads Platform that whitelists types of adverts – a move described by the Internet Advertising Bureau as “cynical”.

Last week, Press Gazette launched its campaign calling on Facebook and Google to stop destroying journalism.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 + 14 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. ABCs: Times records biggest print growth amid declining national press circulation figures ABCs: Times records biggest print growth amid declining national press circulation figures
  2. Former Trinity editor says local press publishers seek 'most revenue for least effort' as he launches monthly Northants title Former Trinity editor says local press publishers seek 'most revenue for least effort' as he launches monthly Northants title
  3. How Google and Facebook grew to take more than £1bn a year out of the UK national and regional news industry How Google and Facebook grew to take more than £1bn a year out of the UK national and regional news industry
  4. Online ABCs: Mirror overtakes Independent as Telegraph audience falls under metered paywall Online ABCs: Mirror overtakes Independent as Telegraph audience falls under metered paywall
  5. Tributes to 'one of the best picture editors on Fleet Street' Alan Reed, who has died aged 83 Tributes to 'one of the best picture editors on Fleet Street' Alan Reed, who has died aged 83

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE