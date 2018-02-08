All Sections

February 8, 2018

Glamour editor Jo Elvin to replace Sue Peart as Mail on Sunday's You magazine editor

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Sue Peart is standing down after 17 years as editor of the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine.

She will be replaced by Glamour magazine editor-in-chief Jo Elvin.

Under Peart’s editorship, You was named magazine of the year three years in a row at the British Press Awards.

Mail on Sunday editor Geordie Greig said: “Sue has edited a magazine that is unique in British newspaper publishing, engaging an entire generation of readers with her professionalism and warmth.

“We are grateful to her for her loyal service and considerable achievements, and wish her the very best.”

Galvin was launch editor of Glamour, the monthly women’s lifestyle and fashion magazine. It has a circulation of 275,536, according to ABC figures to the end of June 2017.

Greig said: “I am excited that an editor of Jo’s talent and experience is joining us and I know she will lead You and its brilliant team to even greater heights.”

