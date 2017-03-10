All Sections

March 10, 2017

Gibberish lead story appears on page two of Newsquest daily as company axes more sub-editors

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Apparent shortcomings in Newsquest production systems were highlighted yesterday when the lead story on page two of the daily Lancashire Telegraph was gibberish.

The gaffe happened as the regional press group rolls out new technology which largely does away with sub-editors and instead will see reporters write directly on to templated print pages.

Production of Newsquest newspapers in the north of England had been outsourced to a subbing hub in Newport, Wales. But in April the centre will close meaning that 70 jobs have been cut there in the space of two years.

Under the “Write to Shape” project Newsquest has said that much copy editing work is no longer required.

