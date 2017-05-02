George Osborne's Standard takes aim at Theresa May: First edition as editor rolls of the presses

George Osborne’s first edition of the Evening Standard today took aim at his former political adversary Theresa May.

The lead story by political editor Joe Murphy reports on how relations between Brussels and Downing Street “plunged downhill” after the EU’s negotiator Guy Verhofstadt “openly mocked” Theresa May.

It also quoted European officials as saying the UK’s lead Brexit negotiator David Davis was “flimsy” and should be replaced after the general election.

The story follows up on leaks about a private dinner between president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and May which suggested the Prime Minister had unrealistic expectations of a favourable Brexit deal for the UK.

In one of his first changes as editor Osborne revealed on Twitter he was commissioning a daily political cartoon from Christian Adams.

Osborne also outlined his philosophy for the Standard in a comment piece which said: “The Standard will approach the future committed to the optimism, freedom, diversoity and enteprise that makes this such a great nation.”

Osborne had signalled his willingness to carry on working as Chancellor of the Exchequer following the EU referendum last year but he was sacked by Theresa May when she became Prime Minister in July.

Whereas Osborne is a pro European, May was lukewarm in support of the Remain campaign and now appears to favour a ‘hard’ Brexit from the European Union.

Following the calling of a snap general election, Osborne decided to stand down as an MP “for now” so he could focus more closely on editing the Standard.