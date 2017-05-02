George Osborne promises 'straight facts and informed analysis' as he starts new job as Standard editor

George Osborne declared he would lead an informative and entertaining Evening Standard as he arrived for his first day as the newspaper’s editor.

The former Chancellor left Parliament to take up the job despite having no professional experience in journalism.

As he walked into the London title’s offices with newspapers tucked under his arm, Osborne said: “It’s very exciting to be starting in the new job.

“It’s a really important time in our country when people are going to want the straight facts, the informed analysis so they can make the really big decisions about this country’s future.

“The Evening Standard is going to provide that and it is going to entertain along the way.

“Now I’ve got to get in there – we’ve got a paper to get off stone so I better get started.”

Osborne declined to answer whether he planned to forfeit an additional string of lucrative roles, which include a £650,000-a-year position as an adviser to US investment giant Blackrock.

His appointment to the Evening Standard editorship in March provoked accusations he was juggling too many responsibilities, as he was still a sitting MP for Tatton, Cheshire.

He announced his departure from the seat when Theresa May announced the snap General Election for 8 June.

Osborne, who represented the constituency since since 2001, said he was leaving Parliament “for now”, leaving open the possibility of a future political comeback.

As he swept through the glass doors leading to the Evening Standard newsroom in Kensington, west London, his progress was tracked by his own eyes – from a poster parked opposite.

A picture of Osborne on a mock Evening Standard front page read: “George Osborne: Lowering London’s Standards.”

Since he was removed from his role as Chancellor by Mrs May last year, Osborne has declared almost £1 million in speaking fees in the Parliamentary Register of Members’ Interests.

In addition to his one-day-a-week Blackrock role, he is receiving £120,000 as a fellow at the McCain Institute in Washington DC.

His salary at the Standard has not been disclosed.

Former minister Esther McVey, who represented the Conservatives in Wirral West from 2010 until 2015, is due to run for Mr Osborne’s seat in the forthcoming election after being selected as the Tory candidate.