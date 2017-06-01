All Sections

June 1, 2017

George Osborne and Ed Balls signed up by ITV as election night pundits

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Evening Standard editor George Osborne and former Labour MP Ed Balls will join Tom Bradby in the studio for ITV’s election night special on 8 June.

ITV claims to be the only UK broadcaster at every single count.

Osborne said: “There is nothing quite like an election night and I am delighted to be joining the ITV News team sitting alongside Tom Bradby, this time as commentator rather than candidate. I’m looking forward to sharing my analysis of events and hope Ed and I will bring a different perspective on what’s happening and how all the main characters might be feeling.”

They will be joined in the studio by political editor Robert Peston, national editor Allegra Stratton and psephologists Jane Green and Colin Rallings.

 

 

