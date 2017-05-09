All Sections


May 9, 2017

General election 2017: Dates and times from broadcasters for the main debates and interviews

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Press Gazette has rounded up the key broadcast dates for your general election diary.

The BBC, ITV and LBC have outlined their coverage ahead of polling day on 8 June.

Timeline

Sky News is expected to announce its election coverage this week and key dates will be added below.

9 May

BBC One, 7pm – The One Show will interview Theresa May and her husband, Philip. Jeremy Corbyn also to be interviewed on the programme at a date TBC.

11 May

LBC radio, 7-7.30pm – Theresa May interview with Nick Ferrari. The first in a series of Leaders Live programmes on the station.

18 May

ITV, 8pm – The ITV Leaders’ Debate, moderated by Julie Etchingham, with leaders from all seven major political parties invited to attend. Corbyn and May have indicated they will not take part.

31 May

BBC One, 7.30-9pm – The BBC Election Debate live, moderated by Mishal Husain with “spokespeople” from all seven major political parties, but not necessarily leaders.

2 June

BBC One, time TBC– Question Time Leader Special live, moderated by David Dimbleby, with Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn

4 June

BBC One, time TBC – Question Time Leader Special live, moderated by David Dimbleby, with Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon

BBC One, 10.30-11pm  in England (11-11.30pm in Wales) – Election Questions to UKIP leader Paul Nuttall

BBC One, 11-11.30pm in England (10.30-11pm, in Wales – Election Questions to Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood

6 June

BBC One, 10.40pm (and live on BBC Radio 1 and the BBC News Channel at 9pm) – Newsbeat Youth debate, hosted by Tina Daheley, featuring “leading politicians” from all seven major political parties

8 June – Polling day

BBC General Election Results Night Special – Coverage of the election results led by David Dimbleby with Mishal Husain, Emily Maitlis and Jeremy Vine.

ITV News at Ten’s Tom Bradby will lead election night coverage

9 June

BBC One, 8.30-9.30pm – Final Question Time Election Special live from London

ITV, 6-9.25am – Good Morning Britain extended programme, hosted by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, with reporting from political editor Ranvir Singh.

ITV, 9.25am – ITV News Special on election results presented by Julie Etchingham

Picture: Reuters/Toby Melville

