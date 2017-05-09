General election 2017: Dates and times from broadcasters for the main debates and interviews

Press Gazette has rounded up the key broadcast dates for your general election diary.
The BBC, ITV and LBC have outlined their coverage ahead of polling day on 8 June.
Timeline
Sky News is expected to announce its election coverage this week and key dates will be added below.
9 May
BBC One, 7pm – The One Show will interview Theresa May and her husband, Philip. Jeremy Corbyn also to be interviewed on the programme at a date TBC.
11 May
LBC radio, 7-7.30pm – Theresa May interview with Nick Ferrari. The first in a series of Leaders Live programmes on the station.
18 May
ITV, 8pm – The ITV Leaders’ Debate, moderated by Julie Etchingham, with leaders from all seven major political parties invited to attend. Corbyn and May have indicated they will not take part.
31 May
BBC One, 7.30-9pm – The BBC Election Debate live, moderated by Mishal Husain with “spokespeople” from all seven major political parties, but not necessarily leaders.
2 June
BBC One, time TBC– Question Time Leader Special live, moderated by David Dimbleby, with Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn
4 June
BBC One, time TBC – Question Time Leader Special live, moderated by David Dimbleby, with Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon
BBC One, 10.30-11pm in England (11-11.30pm in Wales) – Election Questions to UKIP leader Paul Nuttall
BBC One, 11-11.30pm in England (10.30-11pm, in Wales – Election Questions to Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood
6 June
BBC One, 10.40pm (and live on BBC Radio 1 and the BBC News Channel at 9pm) – Newsbeat Youth debate, hosted by Tina Daheley, featuring “leading politicians” from all seven major political parties
8 June – Polling day
BBC General Election Results Night Special – Coverage of the election results led by David Dimbleby with Mishal Husain, Emily Maitlis and Jeremy Vine.
ITV News at Ten’s Tom Bradby will lead election night coverage
9 June
BBC One, 8.30-9.30pm – Final Question Time Election Special live from London
ITV, 6-9.25am – Good Morning Britain extended programme, hosted by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, with reporting from political editor Ranvir Singh.
ITV, 9.25am – ITV News Special on election results presented by Julie Etchingham
