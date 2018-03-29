Gender pay gap of 19.6 per cent at Mail and Metro publisher DMG Media

DMG Media, the publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers, has reported a mean gender pay gap of 19.6 per cent.

The company, which also publishes the Mail Online, revealed a mean bonus pay gap of 61 per cent.

Some 30.3 per cent of female employees and 25 per cent of male employees received bonuses in 2017.

The company’s report said: “DMG media is committed to equal pay and conducts ongoing reviews to ensure we have the best possible processes in place.”

DMG Media’s highest-paid employees are made up of 70.3 per cent men, which falls to 52 per cent in the bottom quartile of earners.

The publisher’s median pay gap is 15.4 per cent and median bonus gap is 26.7 per cent.

The mean gender pay gap breakdown among national news publishers and broadcasters is as follows: