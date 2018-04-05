Gender pay gap figures in full: Conde Nast, Telegraph and Economist groups among worst offenders for pay disparity in UK media

Conde Nast has the largest mean gender pay gap favouring men among all UK publishers and broadcasters, but, when the median is taken, The Economist Group has the largest pay gap.

Figures from all major national and regional news publishers, magazine publishers and broadcasters have been submitted ahead of the Government deadline of midnight last night.

In total, 91 per cent of UK-based media companies paid men more than women on average, based on the mean hourly rate, and 85 per cent paid men more in mean bonus pay.

The Independent and Buzzfeed are the only major news outfits not to share their gender pay gap figures. with both falling below the legally required 250 employees as of the snapshot date of 5 April 2017.

Vice Media has revealed its gender pay gap internally, but said that its UK operations are also too small to fall under the Government imperative – as is regional publisher Tindle Newspapers.

Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue, GQ, Glamour, Tatler and Vanity Fair magazines, reported a mean gender pay gap of 36.9 per cent.

Close behind is the Telegraph Media Group at 35 per cent, LBC owner Global Radio at 34.5 per cent and the Economist Group at 32.5 per cent.

But at Newsquest-owned NWN Media female employees are paid on average 13.2 per cent more than men and at Total Film and Techradar publisher Future, women are paid 4.3 per cent more than men.

The only other news operation to have a higher mean hourly pay rate for women than men was US broadcaster CNN, which has a newsgathering and production hub in the UK and reported a 2.8 per cent pay gap.

Press Gazette has used the mean average hourly pay in reporting the gender pay gap, for which the UK national average is 17.4 per cent according to the Office for National Statistics.

When the median is used, which compares the middle salary for men and women in a company, The Economist Group has the highest gender pay gap at 29.5 per cent. The UK national average (median) is 18.4 per cent.

By this same measure NWN Media has the highest gender pay gap favouring women at 85.2 per cent.

Midland News Association, publisher of the UK’s biggest-selling regional daily the Express & Star, technically has the smallest median gender pay gap at 3.1 per cent, favouring men.

Although the two could be said to be intertwined, the gender pay gap is not the same as equal pay for equal work, which is enforced by law. A number of companies have said their pay gap is the result of more men occupying higher-paid roles within the company than women.

Companies were also required to publish their bonus gap data, revealing the difference in the amount of bonus pay received for men and women.

ITN, encompassing ITV News, Channel 4 News, and 5 News employees, had the biggest mean bonus gap favouring men (77.2 per cent), followed by Daily Mail and Metro publisher DMG Media with a 61 per cent differential.

Future Publishing again had the most favourable figures for women, with a 316 per cent mean bonus gap in their favour, followed by regional news publishers Midland News Association, Newsquest and Archant.

Future’s bonus pay gap, paying women three times more than men, could be explained by the fact that its chief executive and chief financial officer are both women.

In median terms, CNN and ITN had the highest gender bonus pay gaps favouring men at 53 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

There were seven news publishers who paid women more than men in median bonus pay terms. Archant’s bonus pay gap was 256 per cent favouring women, with Future at 166 per cent and Midland News Association at 135.6 per cent.

The BBC, Telegraph Media Group, Conde Nast and Which? all had a bonus pay gap of 0 per cent by this measure.

See below for the full media gender pay and bonus pay gap figures ranked from highest to lowest, collated using data submitted on the Government portal and other available gender pay reports.

Positive figures favour men while negative figures favour women.

The mean gender pay gap breakdown among news publishers, broadcasters and magazines is as follows:

Conde Nast – 36.9 per cent

Telegraph Media Group – 35 per cent

Global Radio – 34.5 per cent (encompassing LBC)

Economist Group – 32.5 per cent

Financial Times – 24.4 per cent

William Reed – 23 per cent

STV – 22.8 per cent

DC Thomson Group – 21.7 per cent (22.9 per cent at DC Thomson, 16.48 per cent at Aberdeen Journals)

Bloomberg – 20.4 per cent

Reuters – 20.23 per cent

Dennis Publishing – 19.7 per cent

DMG Media – 19.6 per cent (encompassing the Daily Mail, Mail Online and Metro)

ITN – 19.6 per cent (encompassing Channel 4 News, ITV News and Channel 5 News)

Trinity Mirror – 18 per cent (5.8 per cent at Local World, 17.8 per cent at Mirror Group Newspapers and 19.4 per cent at Media Scotland)

Hearst – 17.2 per cent

Express Newspapers – 17 per cent

Immediate Media – 16.1 per cent

Time Inc – 16 per cent

News UK – 15.2 per cent (24.8 per cent at The Sun, 14.3 per cent at The Times and 15.1 per cent at Talksport)

Johnston Press – 15.1 per cent

Centaur Media – 14.5 per cent

Bauer Media – 13.9 per cent

Evening Standard – 12.8 per cent

Newsquest– 12 per cent (2 per cent at Newsquest Midlands South and 18 per cent at Newsquest (Herald & Times))

Sky – 11.5 per cent (5.2 per cent within broadcasting division)

Guardian News and Media – 11.3 per cent

Archant – 11.1 per cent

BBC – 10.7 per cent

Haymarket – 10.6 per cent

Midland News Association – 10.2 per cent

Which? – 7.21 per cent

CNN – – 2.8 per cent

2.8 per cent Future Publishing – – 4.3 per cent

4.3 per cent NWN Media – -13.2 per cent

The median gender pay gap breakdown among news publishers, broadcasters and magazines is as follows:

The Economist Group – 29.5 per cent

Reuters – 23.66 per cent

CNN – 23.5 per cent

Telegraph Media Group – 23.36 per cent

Conde Nast – 23.3 per cent

News UK – 22 per cent (19.6 per cent at The Sun, 12.7 per cent at The Times and 2.3 per cent at Talksport)

Bloomberg – 21.9 per cent

Global Radio – 20.5 per cent (encompassing LBC)

Financial Times – 19.4 per cent

Express Newspapers – 19 per cent

William Reed – 18.5 per cent

ITN – 18.2 per cent (encompassing Channel 4 News, ITV News and Channel 5 News)

Sky – 17.5 per cent (8 per cent within broadcasting division)

STV – 17.3 per cent

Hearst – 17.17 per cent

Bauer Media – 16.5 per cent

Immediate Media – 16.4 per cent

DMG Media – 15.4 per cent (encompassing the Daily Mail, Mail Online and Metro)

Trinity Mirror – 15 per cent (7.1 per cent at Local World, 15.5 per cent at Media Scotland and 20.7 per cent at Mirror Group Newspapers)

DC Thomson – 15 per cent

Centaur Media – 14.8 per cent

Future Publishing – 14.5 per cent

Johnston Press – 13.9 per cent

Time Inc – 13.8 per cent

Guardian News & Media – 12.1 per cent

BBC – 9.3 per cent

Newsquest – 7 per cent (4 per cent at Newsquest Midlands South and 17 per cent at Newsquest (Herald & Times))

Archant – 6.4 per cent

Which? – 4.63 per cent

Haymarket – 4.3 per cent

Midland News Association – 3.1 per cent

Dennis Publishing – -1.1 per cent

Evening Standard – -5.8 per cent

NWN Media – -85.2 per cent

The mean bonus pay gap breakdown among news publishers, broadcasters and magazines is as follows:

ITN – 77.2 per cent

DMG Media – 61 per cent (encompassing the Daily Mail, Mail Online and Metro)

Haymarket – 59.2 per cent

STV – 56 per cent

DC Thomson – 54.9 per cent

Dennis Publishing – 51.5 per cent

Evening Standard – 51 per cent

Bloomberg – 48.4 per cent

Telegraph Media Group – 46.2 per cent

Global Radio – 42.1 per cent (encompassing LBC)

Reuters – 40.96 per cent

Sky – 40.1 per cent

Express Newspapers – 39.4 per cent

Financial Times – 37.9 per cent

CNN – 36.6 per cent

NWN Media – 35 per cent

Which? – 34.4 per cent

William Reed – 28.8 per cent

Time Inc – 28.1 per cent

Immediate Media – 27.8 per cent

The Economist Group – 26.4 per cent

Centaur Media – 22.8 per cent

BBC – 20.3 per cent

Hearst – 11.8 per cent

News UK – 11 per cent (encompassing The Sun, The Times and Talksport)

Conde Nast – 10.6 per cent

Bauer Media – 9.4 per cent

Trinity Mirror – 3.4 per cent

Johnston Press – 2.7 per cent

Guardian News & Media – -1.1 per cent (favouring women)

Archant – -8.5 per cent

Newsquest – -17 per cent

Midland News Association – – 33 per cent

33 per cent Future – –316 per cent

The median bonus pay gap breakdown among news publishers, broadcasters and magazines is as follows:

CNN – 53 per cent

ITN – 50 per cent

Centaur Media – 46.5 per cent

DC Thomson – 43.2 per cent

Dennis Publishing – 39 per cent

Sky – 37.9 per cent

STV – 34 per cent

Bloomberg – 33.3 per cent

Reuters – 33.11 per cent

Haymarket – 31.5 per cent

Financial Times – 28.3 per cent

DMG Media – 26.7 per cent (encompassing the Daily Mail, Mail Online and Metro)

Global Radio – 26.4 per cent (encompassing LBC)

Time Inc – 23.4 per cent

Immediate Media – 16.35 per cent

News UK – 12.5 per cent (encompassing The Sun, The Times and Talksport)

Evening Standard – 11.2 per cent

NWN Media – 10 per cent

The Economist Group – 7.5 per cent

Express Newspapers – 7.3 per cent

Bauer Media – 5.8 per cent

Hearst – 3.8 per cent

Trinity Mirror – 0.4 per cent

Telegraph Media Group – 0 per cent

BBC – 0 per cent

Which? – 0 per cent

Conde Nast – 0 per cent

Johnston Press – – 8.9 per cent

8.9 per cent William Reed – – 13 per cent

13 per cent Guardian News & Media – – 74.8 per cent

74.8 per cent Newsquest – – 85 per cent

85 per cent Midland News Association – – 135.2 per cent

135.2 per cent Future – – 166 per cent

166 per cent Archant – –256 per cent

Picture: Pixabay