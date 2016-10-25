Future takes on 30 magazine brands with £15.9m Imagine Publishing buyout

Total Film and PC Gamer publisher Future has bought out the parent company of rival Imagine Publishing in a deal worth £15.9m.

With the acquisition of Miura (Holdings), Future will take on Imagine’s portfolio of 30 consumer magazine brands, including Retro Gamer and SciFiNow.

Imagine director James Hanbury, also the co-founder of Incisive Media, will join the board of Future as its deputy chairman and will serve as the disruptive capital appointee.

Future chief executive Zillah Byng-Thorne said: “The addition of Imagine, with its substantial portfolio of magazines and bookazines which complement and expand our capabilities, is a further significant step towards our strategy of creating content that connects, increasing scale and improving operational efficiency.”

Future also publishes gaming magazine Edge, gaming news and reviews website Games Radar and science-fiction magazine SFX.