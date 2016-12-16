All Sections

December 16, 2016

Future says it drove £21m worth of revenue to commercial partners via e-commerce in November

By Jasper Cox Twitter
Future

Publishing group Future says it raised almost £14 million of revenue for its e-commerce partners over the Black Friday weekend of November 26 to 28..

Over the weekend the group’s publications, which include TechRadar and PC Gamer, curated deals from the UK and the USA for their readers and combined this with its price comparison technology to help them make buying decisions.

The company gets a cut of the revenue for every reader who clicks through to buy something from one of its websites.

During November as a whole the media group generated 181,500 transactions for its partners, which include Amazon, Tesco and eBay. This amounted to more than £21 million of retail revenue directly from its sites, it said.

The publisher believes its price comparison tool, called Hawk, has helped it develop partnerships with retailers. It says that Hawk is “a central focus for Future’s strategy over the coming year” and it claims to be “in multiple discussions to license the technology out to other publishers”.

The media group, which publishes more than 200 magazines, said: “Writing content specifically geared towards buying advice and eCommerce has become a natural part of the editorial process.”

