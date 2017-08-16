All Sections


August 16, 2017

Future of Trinity Mirror's free London local newspaper The Wharf 'being reviewed'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The future of The Wharf newspaper, Trinity Mirror’s local title covering Canary Wharf and the Docklands area, is under review, Press Gazette has learned.

The free weekly newspaper and associated website at wharf.co.uk report on the area where Trinity Mirror’s head offices – and news teams for its national Mirror titles – are based (as well as The Wharf itself).

A spokesperson for Trinity Mirror said: “The future of The Wharf is being reviewed. No decision has yet been made – there are meetings taking place with key stakeholders this week.”

The Wharf, which launched in 1998, underwent a redesign in May this year with “an emphasis on large pictures and clean visual presentation”

ABC figures from 2007, the latest available for The Wharf, put its average weekly distribution at 23,609.

If The Wharf were to fold, it would be the latest in a string of local newspaper closures across London in recent months.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) warned of a “real crisis” in news coverage in the capital following the closure of three north London newspapers last month.

The union has called on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to take action to support local media in London.

