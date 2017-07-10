Future launches new photography website DigitalCameraWorld.com

Future has launched a new photography website DigitalCameraWorld.com.

The site will include tips, tutorials, reviews and buying guides aiming to improve the images of photographers at all levels.

It will also feature competitions, galleries and interviews with professional photographers.

Future aims to cater for modern photographers by producing content with drones, camera phones and Instagram in mind, in addition to those with more traditional DSLR cameras with interchangeable lenses.

Experts from existing Future publications such as Digital Camera, PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Professional Photography and Digital Photographer will be amongst the contributors to the new site.

Matt Golowczynski, former content marketing manager at photographic retailer Wex Photographer, will run the site.

He told Press Gazette: “Digital Camera World used to exist online, and through various events and related photography titles in the Future portfolio, it has managed to build up a substantial newsletter list and social audience.

“The site has not been operational for the last couple of years as such, but a decision was made to launch a new version of the site under the same banner.

“The site is intended to have a much broader focus across various areas of photography and imaging the previous site, so this is not simply a relaunch of what existed before. Currently the only person recruited specifically to deal with the editorial side of things is myself.

“We will have a team of freelancers working to deliver fresh content, but we will also be producing content in house and leverage existing content from our other photography titles.”

As a journalist and photographer Golowczynski has written for numerous photography titles and his images have featured in Conde Nast Traveller, Time Out and The Independent.