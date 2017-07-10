All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 10, 2017

Future launches new photography website DigitalCameraWorld.com

By Zainab Mahmood Twitter

Future has launched a new photography website DigitalCameraWorld.com.

The site will include tips, tutorials, reviews and buying guides aiming to improve the images of photographers at all levels.

It will also feature competitions, galleries and interviews with professional photographers.

Future aims to cater for modern photographers by producing content with drones, camera phones and Instagram in mind, in addition to those with more traditional DSLR cameras with interchangeable lenses.

Experts from existing Future publications such as Digital Camera, PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Professional Photography and Digital Photographer will be amongst the contributors to the new site.

Matt Golowczynski, former content marketing manager at photographic retailer Wex Photographer, will run the site.

He told Press Gazette: “Digital Camera World used to exist online, and through various events and related photography titles in the Future portfolio, it has managed to build up a substantial newsletter list and social audience.

“The site has not been operational for the last couple of years as such, but a decision was made to launch a new version of the site under the same banner.

“The site is intended to have a much broader focus across various areas of photography and imaging the previous site, so this is not simply a relaunch of what existed before. Currently the only person recruited specifically to deal with the editorial side of things is myself.

“We will have a team of freelancers working to deliver fresh content, but we will also be producing content in house and leverage existing content from our other photography titles.”

As a journalist and photographer Golowczynski has written for numerous photography titles and his images have featured in Conde Nast Traveller, Time Out and The Independent.

 

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + thirteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Independent declines to pay for court story 'lifted' from Wales Online telling freelance: 'There is no copyright in news' Independent declines to pay for court story 'lifted' from Wales Online telling freelance: 'There is no copyright in news'
  2. John Whittingdale: 'Sharks are circling' on press regulation, 'parliamentary arithmetic' against repeal of Section 40
  3. TV channel broadcasting to UK Afghan community fined £200k by Ofcom over video of terrorist TV channel broadcasting to UK Afghan community fined £200k by Ofcom over video of terrorist
  4. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star
  5. Leave campaigner Dia Chakravarty appointed Brexit editor of the Telegraph Leave campaigner Dia Chakravarty appointed Brexit editor of the Telegraph

Latest Jobs

Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick to address Society of Editors 'Fighting for Real News' conference