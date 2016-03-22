Full list of winners and finalists for the Words by Women journalism awards

The first Words by Women journalism awards were held yesterday at the Groucho Club with the winners selected out of more than 1,000 entries.
The awards were held on the eve of the Society of Editors Press Awards and were in response to the fact that only 20 per cent of the finalists in the national press competition were female. The Society of Editors has set up a working group to look at the issue but has said that the number of female finalists are proportional to the number of female entries.
Full list of finalists (winners highlighted in bold).
Broadcaster
- Victoria Derbyshire, BBC
- Anna Foster, BBC
- Sophy Ridge, Sky News
- Fatima Manji, Channel 4 News
- Ritula Shah, BBC
Business
- Kate Allen, Financial Times
- Becky Barrow, Sunday Times
- Lianna Brinded, Business Insider
- Amber Rolt, Estates Gazette
- Caroline Stocks, freelance
Comment
- Maya Goodfellow, freelance
- Bryony Gordon, The Telegraph
- Paris Lees, freelance
- Bridget Minamore, freelance
- Abi Wilkinson, freelance
Culture
- Bim Adewunmi, BuzzFeed
- Claire Cohen, The Telegraph
- Emma Garland, Noisey
- Anna Leszkiewicz, New Statesman
- Laura Snapes, freelance
- Kieran Yates, freelance
Digital
- Katy Balls, The Spectator
- Federica Cocco, The Times
- Elena Cresci, The Guardian
- Hannah Rose Ewens, VICE
- Hannah Jewell, BuzzFeed
- Alice Vincent, The Telegraph
Features
- Amelia Abraham, Refinery29
- Hermione Hoby, The Observer
- Helen Pidd, The Guardian
- Radhika Sanghani, The Telegraph
- Rosamund Urwin, The Evening Standard
Foreign Correspondent
- Alex Duval Smith, freelance
- Helen Nianias, freelance
- Louisa Loveluck, The Telegraph
- Emma Murphy, ITV News
- Samira Shackle, New Humanist
Lifestyle
- Daisy Buchanan, freelance
- Brogan Driscoll, Huffington Post
- Ailbhe Malone, BuzzFeed
- Siobhan Norton, i
- Hannah Jane Parkinson, The Guardian
- Robyn Wilder, freelance
News Reporter
- Emily Dugan, The Independent
- Aisha Gani, The Guardian
- Kat Lay, The Times
- Rossalyn Warren, BuzzFeed
Non Traditional
- June Eric-Udorie, freelance
- Dawn Foster, freelance
- Josie Hannett, KM
- Megan Nolan, freelance
- Dr Frances Ryan, freelance
Politics
- Emily Ashton, BuzzFeed
- Pippa Crerar, Evening Standard
- Anoosh Chakelian, New Statesman
- Jane Dudman, The Guardian
- Lucy Fisher, The Times
- Isabel Hardman, The Spectator
Student
- Flora Carr, University of Exeter
- Anna Hollingsworth, University of Cambridge
- Nicola Kenton, University of Birmingham
- Emily McMullin, University of Bristol
- Grace Rahman, Imperial College
Sports
- Elizabeth Ammon, freelance
- Carrie Dunn, freelance
- Natasha Henry, freelance
- Amy Lawrence, The Observer
- Raf Nicholson, CRICKETher
- Sarah Shepherd, Sport Magazine
Tech/Science
- Katie Collins, CNET
- Charlotte Jee, Techworld
- Emiko Jozuka, Motherboard
- Kelly Oakes, Buzzfeed
- Olivia Solon, freelance
- Barbara Speed, New Statesman
Photographer of the year
- Margot Lily Huysman, Freelance
- Sophie Batterbury, The Independent
- Tahira Mirza, Huffington Post
- Olivia Rose, Freelance
