All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 22, 2016

Full list of winners and finalists for the Words by Women journalism awards

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The first Words by Women journalism awards were held yesterday at the Groucho Club with the winners selected out of more than 1,000 entries.

The awards were held on the eve of the Society of Editors Press Awards and were in response to the fact that only 20 per cent of the finalists in the national press competition were female. The Society of Editors has set up a working group to look at the issue but has said that the number of female finalists are proportional to the number of female entries.

Full list of finalists (winners highlighted in bold).

Broadcaster

  • Victoria Derbyshire, BBC
  • Anna Foster, BBC
  • Sophy Ridge, Sky News
  • Fatima Manji, Channel 4 News
  • Ritula Shah, BBC

Business

  • Kate Allen, Financial Times
  • Becky Barrow, Sunday Times 
  • Lianna Brinded, Business Insider 
  • Amber Rolt, Estates Gazette 
  • Caroline Stocks, freelance

Comment

  • Maya Goodfellow, freelance
  • Bryony Gordon, The Telegraph
  • Paris Lees, freelance
  • Bridget Minamore, freelance
  • Abi Wilkinson, freelance

Culture

No related posts.

  • Bim Adewunmi, BuzzFeed 
  • Claire Cohen, The Telegraph 
  • Emma Garland, Noisey
  • Anna Leszkiewicz, New Statesman
  • Laura Snapes, freelance 
  • Kieran Yates, freelance

Digital

  • Katy Balls, The Spectator 
  • Federica Cocco, The Times 
  • Elena Cresci, The Guardian 
  • Hannah Rose Ewens, VICE 
  • Hannah Jewell, BuzzFeed 
  • Alice Vincent, The Telegraph

Features

  • Amelia Abraham, Refinery29
  • Hermione Hoby, The Observer
  • Helen Pidd, The Guardian 
  • Radhika Sanghani, The Telegraph 
  • Rosamund Urwin, The Evening Standard

Foreign Correspondent

  • Alex Duval Smith, freelance 
  • Helen Nianias, freelance
  • Louisa Loveluck, The Telegraph
  • Emma Murphy, ITV News
  • Samira Shackle, New Humanist 

Lifestyle

  • Daisy Buchanan, freelance
  • Brogan Driscoll, Huffington Post
  • Ailbhe Malone, BuzzFeed 
  • Siobhan Norton, i 
  • Hannah Jane Parkinson, The Guardian 
  • Robyn Wilder, freelance

News Reporter

  • Emily Dugan, The Independent 
  • Aisha Gani, The Guardian
  • Kat Lay, The Times 
  • Rossalyn Warren, BuzzFeed 

Non Traditional

  • June Eric-Udorie, freelance
  • Dawn Foster, freelance 
  • Josie Hannett, KM 
  • Megan Nolan, freelance 
  • Dr Frances Ryan, freelance

Politics

  • Emily Ashton, BuzzFeed 
  • Pippa Crerar, Evening Standard
  • Anoosh Chakelian, New Statesman
  • Jane Dudman, The Guardian
  • Lucy Fisher, The Times
  • Isabel Hardman, The Spectator

Student
 

  • Flora Carr, University of Exeter
  • Anna Hollingsworth, University of Cambridge
  • Nicola Kenton, University of Birmingham
  • Emily McMullin, University of Bristol
  • Grace Rahman, Imperial College

Sports

  • Elizabeth Ammon, freelance
  • Carrie Dunn, freelance
  • Natasha Henry, freelance
  • Amy Lawrence, The Observer
  • Raf Nicholson, CRICKETher
  • Sarah Shepherd, Sport Magazine

Tech/Science

  • Katie Collins, CNET
  • Charlotte Jee, Techworld
  • Emiko Jozuka, Motherboard
  • Kelly Oakes, Buzzfeed
  • Olivia Solon, freelance
  • Barbara Speed, New Statesman

Photographer of the year

  • Margot Lily Huysman, Freelance
  • Sophie Batterbury, The Independent
  • Tahira Mirza, Huffington Post
  • Olivia Rose, Freelance

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Full list of winners and finalists for the Words by Women journalism awards”

  1. Pingback: Talking about money and men | Women's Views on News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − eleven =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Ex BBC journalist Ranvir Singh appointed Good Morning Britain political editor Ex BBC journalist Ranvir Singh appointed Good Morning Britain political editor
  2. Six more editorial jobs cut at Mirror titles because print decline is outpacing digital ad growth Six more editorial jobs cut at Mirror titles because print decline is outpacing digital ad growth
  3. Journalists on Local World titles face pay and benefits 'discrimination' despite 'One Trinity Mirror' policy Journalists on Local World titles face pay and benefits 'discrimination' despite 'One Trinity Mirror' policy
  4. Polish Embassy objects to local newspaper description of Auschwitz as 'concentration camp in Poland' Polish Embassy objects to local newspaper description of Auschwitz as 'concentration camp in Poland'
  5. 'For most of it I have no words' - How journalists told the world about the Nazi Holocaust 'For most of it I have no words' - How journalists told the world about the Nazi Holocaust

Latest Jobs

Bolton News finally names councillor who failed to pay council tax after three-year FoI battle
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE