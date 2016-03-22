Full list of winners and finalists for the Words by Women journalism awards

The first Words by Women journalism awards were held yesterday at the Groucho Club with the winners selected out of more than 1,000 entries.

The awards were held on the eve of the Society of Editors Press Awards and were in response to the fact that only 20 per cent of the finalists in the national press competition were female. The Society of Editors has set up a working group to look at the issue but has said that the number of female finalists are proportional to the number of female entries.

Full list of finalists (winners highlighted in bold).

Broadcaster

Victoria Derbyshire, BBC

Anna Foster, BBC

Sophy Ridge, Sky News

Fatima Manji, Channel 4 News

Ritula Shah, BBC

Business

Kate Allen, Financial Times

Becky Barrow, Sunday Times

Lianna Brinded, Business Insider

Amber Rolt, Estates Gazette

Caroline Stocks, freelance

Comment

Maya Goodfellow, freelance

Bryony Gordon, The Telegraph

Paris Lees, freelance

Bridget Minamore, freelance

Abi Wilkinson, freelance

Culture

No related posts.

Bim Adewunmi, BuzzFeed

Claire Cohen, The Telegraph

Emma Garland, Noisey

Anna Leszkiewicz, New Statesman

Laura Snapes, freelance

Kieran Yates, freelance

Digital

Katy Balls, The Spectator

Federica Cocco, The Times

Elena Cresci, The Guardian

Hannah Rose Ewens, VICE

Hannah Jewell, BuzzFeed

Alice Vincent, The Telegraph

Features

Amelia Abraham, Refinery29

Hermione Hoby, The Observer

Helen Pidd, The Guardian

Radhika Sanghani, The Telegraph

Rosamund Urwin, The Evening Standard

Foreign Correspondent

Alex Duval Smith, freelance

Helen Nianias, freelance

Louisa Loveluck, The Telegraph

Emma Murphy, ITV News

Samira Shackle, New Humanist

Lifestyle

Daisy Buchanan, freelance

Brogan Driscoll, Huffington Post

Ailbhe Malone, BuzzFeed

Siobhan Norton, i

Hannah Jane Parkinson, The Guardian

Robyn Wilder, freelance

News Reporter

Emily Dugan, The Independent

Aisha Gani, The Guardian

Kat Lay, The Times

Rossalyn Warren, BuzzFeed

Non Traditional

June Eric-Udorie, freelance

Dawn Foster, freelance

Josie Hannett, KM

Megan Nolan, freelance

Dr Frances Ryan, freelance

Politics

Emily Ashton, BuzzFeed

Pippa Crerar, Evening Standard

Anoosh Chakelian, New Statesman

Jane Dudman, The Guardian

Lucy Fisher, The Times

Isabel Hardman, The Spectator

Student



Flora Carr, University of Exeter

Anna Hollingsworth, University of Cambridge

Nicola Kenton, University of Birmingham

Emily McMullin, University of Bristol

Grace Rahman, Imperial College

Sports

Elizabeth Ammon, freelance

Carrie Dunn, freelance

Natasha Henry, freelance

Amy Lawrence, The Observer

Raf Nicholson, CRICKETher

Sarah Shepherd, Sport Magazine

Tech/Science

Katie Collins, CNET

Charlotte Jee, Techworld

Emiko Jozuka, Motherboard

Kelly Oakes, Buzzfeed

Olivia Solon, freelance

Barbara Speed, New Statesman

Photographer of the year