
December 8, 2017

Full breakdown of BBC local democracy reporter allocations by title and council

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The BBC has released a list of regional newspaper titles who have been awarded local democracy reporters and the councils they will be covering.

The lion’s share of contracts for the pool of 150 BBC-funded reporters have been awarded to the UK’s three largest local newspaper publishers: Trinity Mirror, Newsquest and Johnston Press.

The reporters, part of the Local News Partnership, are expected to be recruited over the coming months.

Full breakdown of local democracy reporters by title and council:

 

North East & Cumbria 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E1 Newcastle Chronicle & Journal (Trinity Mirror Plc) Newcastle City Council 3
Gateshead Council
North Tyneside Council
Northumberland County Council
Contract E2 Sunderland Echo (Johnston Press Plc) Sunderland City Council 2
South Tyneside Council
Durham County Council
Contract E4 Teesside Gazette (Trinity Mirror Plc) Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council 2
Middlesbrough Council
Redcar and Cleveland Council
Hartlepool Borough Council
Tees Valley Metro Mayor 1
 

North West 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E5 The Lancashire Post (Johnston Press PLC) Lancashire County Council 3
Blackburn with Darwen Council
Blackpool Council
Cumbria County Council 2
Contract E6 Warrington Guardian (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Cheshire East Council 2
Cheshire West and Chester Council
Warrington Borough Council
Contract E7 Liverpool Echo (Trinity Mirror Plc) Knowsley Council 4
Liverpool City Council
Halton Borough Council
Sefton Council
St Helens Council
Wirral Council
Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor 1
Contract E8 Manx Radio Isle of Man Government 1
Contract E9 Manchester Evening News (Trinity Mirror Plc) Bolton Council 5
Bury Council
Manchester City Council
Oldham Council
Rochdale Met Borough Council
Salford City Council
Stockport Met Borough Council
Tameside Met Borough Council
Trafford Council
Wigan Council
Greater Manchester Metro Mayor 1
 

Yorkshire & Lincs 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E3 Northern Echo (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) City of York Council 4
Darlington Borough Council
North Yorkshire County Council
Contract E10 Hull Daily Mail (Trinity Mirror Plc) East Riding of Yorkshire Council 1
Hull City Council
Contract E11 The Star Sheffield (Johnston Press Plc) Sheffield City Council 3
Rotherham Met Borough Council
Barnsley Met Borough Council
Doncaster Met Borough Council
Elected Mayor of Doncaster 1
Contract E12 Yorkshire Post (Johnston Press Plc) Wakefield Council 5
Kirklees Council
Calderdale Council
City of Bradford Met District Council
Leeds City Council
Contract E19 The Lincolnite (Stonebow Media) North Lincolnshire Council 2
North East Lincolnshire Council
Lincolnshire County Council
 

South West 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E22 Western Morning News (Trinity Mirror Plc) Devon County Council 3
Cornwall Council
Torbay Council
Plymouth City Council
Council of the Isles of Scilly
 

West Midlands 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E13 Birmingham Post and Mail (Trinity Mirror Plc) Birmingham City Council 4
Solihull Met Borough Council
Coventry City Council
Warwickshire County Council
West Midlands Metro Mayor 1
Contract E14 Birmingham Post and Mail (Trinity Mirror Plc) Dudley Met Borough Council 3
Sandwell Met Borough Council
Walsall Council
City of Wolverhampton Council
Contract E15 Worcester News (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Worcestershire County Council 2
Herefordshire Council
Contract E16 Stoke Sentinel (Trinity Mirror Plc) Staffordshire County Council 2
Stoke-on-Trent City Council
Contract E17 Whitchurch Herald (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Telford & Wrekin Council 2
Shropshire Council
 

East Midlands 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E18 Derby Telegraph (Trinity Mirror Plc) Derbyshire County Council 1
Derby City Council
Contract E20 Nottingham Post (Trinity Mirror Plc) Nottinghamshire County Council 4
Nottingham City Council
Leicestershire County
Leicester City Council
Rutland County Council
Northamptonshire County Council
 

West 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E21 Bristol Post (Trinity Mirror Plc) Bristol City Council 4
Bath & North East Somerset Council
North Somerset Council
Somerset County Council
Gloucestershire County Council
South Gloucestershire Council
West of England Metro Mayor 1
Contract E23 Swindon Advertiser (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Wiltshire Council 2
Swindon Borough Council
 

South 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E24 Bournemouth Echo (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Bournemouth Borough Council 2
Borough of Poole Council
Dorset County Council
Contract E25 Reading Chronicle (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) West Berkshire Council 3
Reading Borough Council
Wokingham Borough Council
Bracknell Forest Council
Contract E26 Oxford Mail The Royal Borough of Windsor 4
(Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Slough Borough Council
Buckinghamshire County Council
Milton Keynes Council
Oxfordshire County Council
Contract E29 Southern Daily Echo (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Hampshire County Council 3
Southampton City Council
Portsmouth City Council
Isle of Wight Council
Contract E30 Surrey Advertiser (Trinity Mirror Plc) Surrey County Council 1
 

East 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E31 Luton News (Johnston Press Plc) Hertfordshire County Council 4
Luton Borough Council
Bedford Borough Council
Central Bedfordshire Council
Contract E32 Cambridge News (Trinity Mirror Plc) Cambridgeshire County Council 1
Peterborough City Council
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Metro Mayor 1
Contract E33 Essex Chronicle (Trinity Mirror Plc) Thurrock Council 2
Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
Essex County Council
Contract E34 Eastern Daily Press (Archant Media Ltd) Norfolk County Council 2
Suffolk County Council
 

South East 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract E27 Brighton and Hove Independent (Johnston Press Plc) East Sussex County Council 3
Brighton and Hove City Council
West Sussex County Council
Contract E28 Kent Messenger Kent County Council 2
(KM Media Group) Medway Council
 

London 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract L1 Get West London Hillingdon Council 1
(Trinity Mirror Plc) Hounslow Council
Ealing Council
Contract L2 Harrow Times (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Harrow Council 1
Brent Council
Contract L3 Enfield Independent (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Barnet Council 1
Enfield Council
Haringey Council
Contract L4 Hackney Citizen (Citizen News and Media Ltd) Camden Council 1
Islington Council
Hackney Council
Contract L5 Get West London (Trinity Mirror Plc) Kensington & Chelsea Council 2
Westminster Council
City of London
Hammersmith & Fulham Council
Contract L6 Waltham Forest Guardian (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Waltham Forest Council 1
Redbridge Council
Havering Council
Contract L7 London Evening Standard (Evening Standard Ltd) Tower Hamlets Council 1
Newham Council
Barking & Dagenham Council
Contract L8 Croydon Advertiser (Trinity Mirror Plc) Croydon Council 1
Sutton Council
Merton Council
Contract L9 Get West London (Trinity Mirror Plc) Wandsworth Council 1
Richmond upon Thames Council
Kingston upon Thames Council
 

Wales 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract W1 North Wales Daily Post (Trinity Mirror plc) Isle of Anglesey County Council 3
Gwynedd Council
Conwy County Borough Council
Denbighshire County Council
Flintshire County Council
Wrexham County Borough Council
Contract W2 South Wales Evening Post (Trinity Mirror plc) Swansea City Council 2
Carmarthenshire County Council
Pembrokeshire County Council
Ceredigion County Council
Contract W3 Media Wales (Trinity Mirror plc) Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council 3
Bridgend County Borough Council
Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council
Vale of Glamorgan Council
Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council
Cardiff Council
Contract W4 South Wales Argus (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Newport City Council 3
Caerphilly County Borough Council
Blenau Gwent County Borough Council
Torfaen County Borough Council
Monmouthshire County Council
Powys County Council
 

Scotland 
Contract  Contract holder  Top-tier authorities  Reporters 
Contract S1 Aberdeen Journals (DC Thomson and Co) Aberdeenshire Council 3
Aberdeen City Council
Moray Council
Contract S2 The Press and Journal (DC Thomson and Co) Highland Council 1
Contract S3 Stornoway Gazette (Johnston Press PLC) Comhairle nan Eilean Siar 0.5
Contract S4 Unallocated Orkney Islands Council 0.5
Contract S5 Shetland News (Shetland News Online Ltd) Shetland Islands Council 0.5
Contract S6 Helensburgh Advertiser (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Argyll and Bute Council 1
Contract S7 Fife Free Press (Johnston Press PLC) Angus Council 3
Dundee City Council
Clackmannanshire Council
Stirling Council
Fife Council
Perth and Kinross Council
Contract S8 Herald & Times (Newsquest Media Group Ltd) Inverclyde Council 4
Renfrewshire Council
West Dunbartonshire Council
East Dunbartonshire Council
East Renfrewshire Council
North Lanarkshire Council
Glasgow City Council
Contract S9 Edinburgh Evening News (Johnston Press Plc) Falkirk Council
West Lothian Council
The City of Edinburgh Council
Midlothian Council
East Lothian Council
Contract S10 Ayrshire Post (Trinity Mirror Plc) North Ayrshire Council
East Ayrshire Council
South Ayrshire Council
Dumfries & Galloway Council
South Lanarkshire Council
Scottish Borders Council

