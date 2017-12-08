Full breakdown of BBC local democracy reporter allocations by title and council

The BBC has released a list of regional newspaper titles who have been awarded local democracy reporters and the councils they will be covering.
The lion’s share of contracts for the pool of 150 BBC-funded reporters have been awarded to the UK’s three largest local newspaper publishers: Trinity Mirror, Newsquest and Johnston Press.
Timeline
- December 7, 2017
Most of 150 new BBC-funded Local Democracy reporters go to Trinity Mirror, Newsquest and Johnston Press
- December 6, 2017
BBC Controller of English Regions David Holdsworth to step down after 33 years at corporation
- December 6, 2017
Huw Edwards and Kamal Ahmed among BBC journalists sent into schools as part of major 'fake news' education project
The reporters, part of the Local News Partnership, are expected to be recruited over the coming months.
Full breakdown of local democracy reporters by title and council:
|
North East & Cumbria
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E1
|Newcastle Chronicle & Journal (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Newcastle City Council
|3
|Gateshead Council
|North Tyneside Council
|Northumberland County Council
|Contract E2
|Sunderland Echo (Johnston Press Plc)
|Sunderland City Council
|2
|South Tyneside Council
|Durham County Council
|Contract E4
|Teesside Gazette (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
|2
|Middlesbrough Council
|Redcar and Cleveland Council
|Hartlepool Borough Council
|Tees Valley Metro Mayor
|1
|
North West
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E5
|The Lancashire Post (Johnston Press PLC)
|Lancashire County Council
|3
|Blackburn with Darwen Council
|Blackpool Council
|Cumbria County Council
|2
|Contract E6
|Warrington Guardian (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Cheshire East Council
|2
|Cheshire West and Chester Council
|Warrington Borough Council
|Contract E7
|Liverpool Echo (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Knowsley Council
|4
|Liverpool City Council
|Halton Borough Council
|Sefton Council
|St Helens Council
|Wirral Council
|Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor
|1
|Contract E8
|Manx Radio
|Isle of Man Government
|1
|Contract E9
|Manchester Evening News (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Bolton Council
|5
|Bury Council
|Manchester City Council
|Oldham Council
|Rochdale Met Borough Council
|Salford City Council
|Stockport Met Borough Council
|Tameside Met Borough Council
|Trafford Council
|Wigan Council
|Greater Manchester Metro Mayor
|1
|
Yorkshire & Lincs
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E3
|Northern Echo (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|City of York Council
|4
|Darlington Borough Council
|North Yorkshire County Council
|Contract E10
|Hull Daily Mail (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|East Riding of Yorkshire Council
|1
|Hull City Council
|Contract E11
|The Star Sheffield (Johnston Press Plc)
|Sheffield City Council
|3
|Rotherham Met Borough Council
|Barnsley Met Borough Council
|Doncaster Met Borough Council
|Elected Mayor of Doncaster
|1
|Contract E12
|Yorkshire Post (Johnston Press Plc)
|Wakefield Council
|5
|Kirklees Council
|Calderdale Council
|City of Bradford Met District Council
|Leeds City Council
|Contract E19
|The Lincolnite (Stonebow Media)
|North Lincolnshire Council
|2
|North East Lincolnshire Council
|Lincolnshire County Council
|
South West
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E22
|Western Morning News (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Devon County Council
|3
|Cornwall Council
|Torbay Council
|Plymouth City Council
|Council of the Isles of Scilly
|
West Midlands
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E13
|Birmingham Post and Mail (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Birmingham City Council
|4
|Solihull Met Borough Council
|Coventry City Council
|Warwickshire County Council
|West Midlands Metro Mayor
|1
|Contract E14
|Birmingham Post and Mail (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Dudley Met Borough Council
|3
|Sandwell Met Borough Council
|Walsall Council
|City of Wolverhampton Council
|Contract E15
|Worcester News (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Worcestershire County Council
|2
|Herefordshire Council
|Contract E16
|Stoke Sentinel (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Staffordshire County Council
|2
|Stoke-on-Trent City Council
|Contract E17
|Whitchurch Herald (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Telford & Wrekin Council
|2
|Shropshire Council
|
East Midlands
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E18
|Derby Telegraph (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Derbyshire County Council
|1
|Derby City Council
|Contract E20
|Nottingham Post (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Nottinghamshire County Council
|4
|Nottingham City Council
|Leicestershire County
|Leicester City Council
|Rutland County Council
|Northamptonshire County Council
|
West
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E21
|Bristol Post (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Bristol City Council
|4
|Bath & North East Somerset Council
|North Somerset Council
|Somerset County Council
|Gloucestershire County Council
|South Gloucestershire Council
|West of England Metro Mayor
|1
|Contract E23
|Swindon Advertiser (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Wiltshire Council
|2
|Swindon Borough Council
|
South
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E24
|Bournemouth Echo (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Bournemouth Borough Council
|2
|Borough of Poole Council
|Dorset County Council
|Contract E25
|Reading Chronicle (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|West Berkshire Council
|3
|Reading Borough Council
|Wokingham Borough Council
|Bracknell Forest Council
|Contract E26
|Oxford Mail
|The Royal Borough of Windsor
|4
|(Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Slough Borough Council
|Buckinghamshire County Council
|Milton Keynes Council
|Oxfordshire County Council
|Contract E29
|Southern Daily Echo (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Hampshire County Council
|3
|Southampton City Council
|Portsmouth City Council
|Isle of Wight Council
|Contract E30
|Surrey Advertiser (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Surrey County Council
|1
|
East
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E31
|Luton News (Johnston Press Plc)
|Hertfordshire County Council
|4
|Luton Borough Council
|Bedford Borough Council
|Central Bedfordshire Council
|Contract E32
|Cambridge News (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Cambridgeshire County Council
|1
|Peterborough City Council
|Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Metro Mayor
|1
|Contract E33
|Essex Chronicle (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Thurrock Council
|2
|Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
|Essex County Council
|Contract E34
|Eastern Daily Press (Archant Media Ltd)
|Norfolk County Council
|2
|Suffolk County Council
|
South East
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract E27
|Brighton and Hove Independent (Johnston Press Plc)
|East Sussex County Council
|3
|Brighton and Hove City Council
|West Sussex County Council
|Contract E28
|Kent Messenger
|Kent County Council
|2
|(KM Media Group)
|Medway Council
|
London
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract L1
|Get West London
|Hillingdon Council
|1
|(Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Hounslow Council
|Ealing Council
|Contract L2
|Harrow Times (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Harrow Council
|1
|Brent Council
|Contract L3
|Enfield Independent (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Barnet Council
|1
|Enfield Council
|Haringey Council
|Contract L4
|Hackney Citizen (Citizen News and Media Ltd)
|Camden Council
|1
|Islington Council
|Hackney Council
|Contract L5
|Get West London (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Kensington & Chelsea Council
|2
|Westminster Council
|City of London
|Hammersmith & Fulham Council
|Contract L6
|Waltham Forest Guardian (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Waltham Forest Council
|1
|Redbridge Council
|Havering Council
|Contract L7
|London Evening Standard (Evening Standard Ltd)
|Tower Hamlets Council
|1
|Newham Council
|Barking & Dagenham Council
|Contract L8
|Croydon Advertiser (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Croydon Council
|1
|Sutton Council
|Merton Council
|Contract L9
|Get West London (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|Wandsworth Council
|1
|Richmond upon Thames Council
|Kingston upon Thames Council
|
Wales
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract W1
|North Wales Daily Post (Trinity Mirror plc)
|Isle of Anglesey County Council
|3
|Gwynedd Council
|Conwy County Borough Council
|Denbighshire County Council
|Flintshire County Council
|Wrexham County Borough Council
|Contract W2
|South Wales Evening Post (Trinity Mirror plc)
|Swansea City Council
|2
|Carmarthenshire County Council
|Pembrokeshire County Council
|Ceredigion County Council
|Contract W3
|Media Wales (Trinity Mirror plc)
|Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council
|3
|Bridgend County Borough Council
|Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council
|Vale of Glamorgan Council
|Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council
|Cardiff Council
|Contract W4
|South Wales Argus (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Newport City Council
|3
|Caerphilly County Borough Council
|Blenau Gwent County Borough Council
|Torfaen County Borough Council
|Monmouthshire County Council
|Powys County Council
|
Scotland
|Contract
|Contract holder
|Top-tier authorities
|Reporters
|Contract S1
|Aberdeen Journals (DC Thomson and Co)
|Aberdeenshire Council
|3
|Aberdeen City Council
|Moray Council
|Contract S2
|The Press and Journal (DC Thomson and Co)
|Highland Council
|1
|Contract S3
|Stornoway Gazette (Johnston Press PLC)
|Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
|0.5
|Contract S4
|Unallocated
|Orkney Islands Council
|0.5
|Contract S5
|Shetland News (Shetland News Online Ltd)
|Shetland Islands Council
|0.5
|Contract S6
|Helensburgh Advertiser (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Argyll and Bute Council
|1
|Contract S7
|Fife Free Press (Johnston Press PLC)
|Angus Council
|3
|Dundee City Council
|Clackmannanshire Council
|Stirling Council
|Fife Council
|Perth and Kinross Council
|Contract S8
|Herald & Times (Newsquest Media Group Ltd)
|Inverclyde Council
|4
|Renfrewshire Council
|West Dunbartonshire Council
|East Dunbartonshire Council
|East Renfrewshire Council
|North Lanarkshire Council
|Glasgow City Council
|Contract S9
|Edinburgh Evening News (Johnston Press Plc)
|Falkirk Council
|West Lothian Council
|The City of Edinburgh Council
|Midlothian Council
|East Lothian Council
|Contract S10
|Ayrshire Post (Trinity Mirror Plc)
|North Ayrshire Council
|East Ayrshire Council
|South Ayrshire Council
|Dumfries & Galloway Council
|South Lanarkshire Council
|Scottish Borders Council
1 thought on “Full breakdown of BBC local democracy reporter allocations by title and council”
Eh ?
“Oxford Mail The Royal Borough of Windsor”
Oxford publication covering just HALF of Windsor and Maidenhead Unitary Authority ?